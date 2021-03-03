64°F
Spring season begins April 16

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 3, 2021 - 3:35 pm
 
The spring sports season at Boulder City High School is a go, and senior baseball player Troy Connell said he is excited to play again like he did in this game during the 2019 season.

There is finally a sigh of relief for high school athletics as Clark County School District recently announced students can participate in spring sports beginning April 16.

“We are all excited to be back at school and to be able to get on the baseball field,” said Chris Morelli, assistant baseball coach at Boulder City High School. “We just can’t believe it’s been a year but we get it. Getting on the baseball field right now is not only important to the seniors but it is also important for the underclassmen to see what it takes to compete at a high level from these seniors. It will be an absolute pleasure to be on the baseball field with these athletes.”

The decision, announced Feb. 24, will mark the end of a nearly 13-month drought of CCSD sporting events.

“That’s one thing our athletic department was looking at was these (spring sport athletes) are kids that missed out this year, and we were concerned about them missing two years of athletics and competitions,” said CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara. “It was one of the factors we were looking at to bring our student-athletes in.”

The baseball, boys golf, boys volleyball, softball, swimming and diving, and track and field teams at Boulder City High School are rejoicing with this latest news.

“It feels like winning the lottery to have the opportunity to play with the guys I’ve grown up with these past four years,” senior baseball star Troy Connell said. “We went from being kicked off a bus our junior year to being able to close our high school baseball right. Losing one season last year was enough. I couldn’t even imagine losing another this year.”

“I am excited to get back on the court and I know the kids are ecstatic,” added Rachelle Huxford, boys volleyball coach. “It has been a long year and we have a lot of work to do to get ready for the season. We are just grateful and happy to be able to play.”

With spring sports slated to run April 16 to May 22, athletes know the season may be shortened but are grateful they’ll be back on the field after being forced to shut down last season.

“I’m extremely excited to get back on the field with all my teammates,” Connell said. “With all the craziness this past year, having any season is a great feeling. Being able to put the Eagle uniform on one last time is an experience I will forever be grateful for.”

Safety precautions have been put in place in order to ensure health and safety during spring sports. In accordance with Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association rules, athletes, coaches and staff members will be required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week throughout the season.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

