Sports roundup: Volleyball team clinches victory over opponent

Knocking off another 4A opponent, Boulder City High School girls volleyball beat Rancho 3-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 3. , 2019

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Rising through the air, junior Kamry Bailey throws down a strike at a Lady Eagles pre-season practice in August. At Tuesday's game against Rancho, she led the team with 30 kills.

Volleyball

Battling back and forth with the higher classed Rams, the Lady Eagles prevailed 23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 15-12. Junior Kamry Bailey led the way with 30 kills, while sophomore Kate Prior added 19 kills. Bailey added 21 digs, while Prior added four blocks.

Sophomore Zoey Robinson added 19 digs defensively with four serving aces. Junior Ava Wright fueled the winning effort with 60 assists.

Continuing their preseason gauntlet of 4A opponents, Boulder City will host Silverado today, Sept. 5, 2019, before heading to Basic on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

golf

Starting league play off strong, Boulder City High School girls golf picked up their first 3A Sunrise victory of the season at Paiute Sun Golf Club on Sept. 3., 2019

Finishing with an overall team score of 403, the Lady Eagles defeated rival Virgin Valley (525) by over 100 strokes. Earning her first, first place finish as a member of the Lady Eagles, senior Makaela Perkins finished with a score of 92.

Finishing in second place, freshman Camryn Schaper broke under 100 for the first time, shooting a 99, while senior Sydney Krumm finished third with a score of 102. Junior Paige Rudd rounded out the effort with a score of 110.

Boulder City will host their next league match on Tuesday, Sept. 10., 2019

Tennis

After falling to The Meadows, both Boulder City High School tennis programs rebounded Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, against Liberty.

Routing the Patriots 14-4, the boys were led by a 3-0 effort from seniors doubles tandem Boen Huxford and Preston Jorgensen. Senior doubles partners Connor Mikkelson and Eli Parker finished 2-0.

Leading the way in singles, seniors Bretton Erlanger, Braden Soileau and Ty Pendleton each finished 2-0. Falling to The Meadows 7-11, Huxford and Jorgensen finished 3-0, while Pendleton and Soileau teamed up to finish 2-1.

The Lady Eagles rebounded 11-7, behind seniors Eugenia Kryshchuk and Tegan Pappas who finished 3-0 in doubles play.

Senior Katelyn Fox and sophomore Reggi Gibbs finished 2-1.

In singles play, senior Sophia Morris finished 2-0, while seniors Olivia Mikkelson and Rebecca Mulherron each finished 1-2. Kryshchuk and Pappas finished 3-0 against The Meadows in their 4-14 defeat.

Both Eagles programs are back in action today, Sept. 5, 2019, against 4A Faith Lutheran.

Cross Country

The Boulder City High School girls and boys cross country teams competed in the 4A Laden Palo Verde Labor Day Classic Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, and held their own against higher ranked opponents.

Competing for the girls in the underclassmen race, freshman Courtney Williams placed 4th out of 118 runners, while sophomore Mary Henderson finished 13th.

Senior Audrey Selinger placed 14th out of 107 runners, while junior Sophie Dickerman placed 20th in the upperclassmen race.

In the boys underclassmen race, sophomore Keifer Reinhart placed 42nd out of 145 runners, while freshman Jacob Miller placed 58th.

In the upperclassmen race, junior Sean White placed 54th out of 206 runners, while senior Rome Peregrino placed 88th and junior Seth Woodbury placed 91st.

The Eagles will travel to Sunset Park on Saturday, for the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational.

