100°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Sports roundup: Volleyball team clinches victory over opponent

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 4, 2019 - 3:26 pm
 

Knocking off another 4A opponent, Boulder City High School girls volleyball beat Rancho 3-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 3., 2019

Volleyball

Battling back and forth with the higher classed Rams, the Lady Eagles prevailed 23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 15-12. Junior Kamry Bailey led the way with 30 kills, while sophomore Kate Prior added 19 kills. Bailey added 21 digs, while Prior added four blocks.

Sophomore Zoey Robinson added 19 digs defensively with four serving aces. Junior Ava Wright fueled the winning effort with 60 assists.

Continuing their preseason gauntlet of 4A opponents, Boulder City will host Silverado today, Sept. 5, 2019, before heading to Basic on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

golf

Starting league play off strong, Boulder City High School girls golf picked up their first 3A Sunrise victory of the season at Paiute Sun Golf Club on Sept. 3., 2019

Finishing with an overall team score of 403, the Lady Eagles defeated rival Virgin Valley (525) by over 100 strokes. Earning her first, first place finish as a member of the Lady Eagles, senior Makaela Perkins finished with a score of 92.

Finishing in second place, freshman Camryn Schaper broke under 100 for the first time, shooting a 99, while senior Sydney Krumm finished third with a score of 102. Junior Paige Rudd rounded out the effort with a score of 110.

Boulder City will host their next league match on Tuesday, Sept. 10., 2019

Tennis

After falling to The Meadows, both Boulder City High School tennis programs rebounded Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, against Liberty.

Routing the Patriots 14-4, the boys were led by a 3-0 effort from seniors doubles tandem Boen Huxford and Preston Jorgensen. Senior doubles partners Connor Mikkelson and Eli Parker finished 2-0.

Leading the way in singles, seniors Bretton Erlanger, Braden Soileau and Ty Pendleton each finished 2-0. Falling to The Meadows 7-11, Huxford and Jorgensen finished 3-0, while Pendleton and Soileau teamed up to finish 2-1.

The Lady Eagles rebounded 11-7, behind seniors Eugenia Kryshchuk and Tegan Pappas who finished 3-0 in doubles play.

Senior Katelyn Fox and sophomore Reggi Gibbs finished 2-1.

In singles play, senior Sophia Morris finished 2-0, while seniors Olivia Mikkelson and Rebecca Mulherron each finished 1-2. Kryshchuk and Pappas finished 3-0 against The Meadows in their 4-14 defeat.

Both Eagles programs are back in action today, Sept. 5, 2019, against 4A Faith Lutheran.

Cross Country

The Boulder City High School girls and boys cross country teams competed in the 4A Laden Palo Verde Labor Day Classic Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, and held their own against higher ranked opponents.

Competing for the girls in the underclassmen race, freshman Courtney Williams placed 4th out of 118 runners, while sophomore Mary Henderson finished 13th.

Senior Audrey Selinger placed 14th out of 107 runners, while junior Sophie Dickerman placed 20th in the upperclassmen race.

In the boys underclassmen race, sophomore Keifer Reinhart placed 42nd out of 145 runners, while freshman Jacob Miller placed 58th.

In the upperclassmen race, junior Sean White placed 54th out of 206 runners, while senior Rome Peregrino placed 88th and junior Seth Woodbury placed 91st.

The Eagles will travel to Sunset Park on Saturday, for the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The members of the 10th class of Boulder City High ...
Nine people added to Golden Eagles Hall of Fame
By Boulder City Review

The nine members of the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame’s 10th class have been chosen and will be honored in October.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior John Miller eyes an ...
Soccer players off to hot start
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School boys soccer team is off to a hot start this season after beating Adelson School and 4A Basic during their first week of play to bring their record to 2-0.

(Amy Wagner) The Boulder City High School varsity football team celebrates its 12-7 road victor ...
Eagles get hard-earned victory on road
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School football team came from behind and knocked off Cheyenne 12-7 on Aug. 29 2019, for its first victory of the season.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Julian Balmer pushes th ...
Eagles eye winning season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys soccer team members are is hopeful to break .500 for the first time since 2012, as they continue to increase their win totals each of the past four seasons.

(Getty Images)
Lady Eagles take second in tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the Las Vegas Invitational, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team took second place, bowing out to defending 4A state champion Bishop Gorman in the finals Saturday, Aug. 24.

(Rich Viera/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Parker Reynolds completed 8 of ...
Roundup: Christian shines in Eagles season opener
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team fell to 4A Cimarron-Memorial 31-19 in its season opener Friday, Aug. 23, but gained a potential star in the process.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Running the ball up the middle, junior running back Dea ...
Eagles plan to continue last season’s roll
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off of their first playoff appearance since 2014, Boulder City High School’s football team is ready to keep the train rolling.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Moving the ball up field, Boulder City High School seni ...
Lady Eagles optimistic about future
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team is hoping to build upon its success of last season, after making the playoffs last season as the No. 4 seed in the 3A Sunrise League.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s girls cross-cou ...
Roundup: Cross-country teams have high expectations
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming into a new season, expectations are high for Boulder City High School’s girls and boys cross-country programs.