Sports Roundup: Softball squad picks up pair of victories

On a roll, Boulder City High School softball won a pair of games this past week, defeating rival Moapa Valley on March 20 and Western on March 25.

Defeating rival Moapa Valley 11-1, sophomore Payton Rogers batted 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, while senior Talynn Madrid batted 2-for-3 with a two-run home run.

Junior Baylee Cook batted 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and double against the Pirates, while senior Alexis Farrar batted 2-for-3 with an RBI double.

On the mound, Rogers allowed one unearned run off of two hits, while striking out five batters.

Against Western in a 16-1 rout, Cook batted 1-for-3 with a two-run double, while junior Kylie Czubernat batted batted 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

On the mound, Rogers allowed two hits, while striking out eight.

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will be back on the field April 4 at home against Valley.

Track

Competing at a weekday event at Del Sol on March 20, Boulder City High School boys and girls track each won their respective meets.

Dominating the field for the girls, senior Aspen Christian finished first in the long jump and high jump, while junior Makayla Nelson finished first in the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run.

Sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while senior Megan Uszynski finished first in the triple jump.

In hurdles, senior Tracy Trygstad won the 100-meter hurdles and second in the 300-meter hurdles, while junior Layla Lourenco finished first in the 300-meter hurdles.

Rounding out the girls efforts, senior Julia Carmichael placed second in the triple jump and long jump, while freshman Makenzie Martorano took second in the high jump.

Senior Lily Stuart finished second in the 3,200-meter run, while sophomore Leonesse Williams finished third in the 800-meter run. Senior Mckenzye Trobiani finished second in discus.

Sitting atop the podium for the boys, junior Dimitri Antico finished first in the high jump and second in discus, while senior Lane Pusko (triple jump) and junior Caleb Porter (shot put) each finished first in their respective events.

Stars in the distance running events, junior Paul Moll finished first in the 800-meter run and third in the 1,600-meter run for the boys, while freshman Ezekiel Ford, junior Brandon Pickett and senior Ethan Short finished first, second and third, respectively, in the 3,200-meter run.

Rounding out the boys efforts, Ben Scheppman finished second in the long jump, while senior Joshua Broadbent took third in the 100-meter dash.

On a roll currently, results from the Eagles’ March 27 meet at Basic will be posted in next week’s issue.

Swim

Swimming at Mesquite Recreation Center, Boulder City High School boys swimming finished first, while the girls finished third.

Competing against Legacy, Southeast Career Technical Academy and Virgin Valley, Junior Duncan McClaren shined for the boys with first-place finishes in first in the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle, while sophomore Canyon Lenon captured first in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley.

Senior Troy Higley finished first in the 50-yard freestyle, while sophomore Tate Orton took first in the 500-yard freestyle.

For the girls, senior Phoebe McClaren finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard freestyle, while freshman Zoey McClaren finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.

Junior Chayce Larson finished first in the 100-yard freestyle.

Boulder City swimming will take the pool next at Heritage on April 6.