Sports

Sports Briefs, Nov. 12

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 11, 2020 - 4:50 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School athletes, from left, Ava Wright, Kamr ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School athletes, from left, Ava Wright, Kamry Bailey, Ethan Speaker, Sierra Orton and Blake Schaper, celebrate after signing their national letters of intent Wednesday to play their respective sport in college.

Six BCHS athletes sign letters of intent

National signing day, an event where a high school athlete signs a national letter of intent pledging their commitment to compete for a university at the collegiate level, took place Wednesday, Nov. 11, and Boulder City High School was well represented.

Fulfilling their dreams of becoming collegiate athletes, six athletes from four sports signed, showing the quality of talent at the school.

Highlighting the group, a trio from the three-time defending 3A girls volleyball state champions signed to their respective universities. Senior Kamry Bailey signed with Division I program University of Utah, Sierra Orton signed with Division II program Arkansas Tech University. Senior Ava Wright rounded out the trio, finding a home with NAIA program Westcliff University in Irvine, where she’ll play beach volleyball.

For the boys, the Eagles athletic program will send at least one star each to college this year in basketball, golf and swimming. All signing to Division I universities were senior swimmer Joe Purdy (University of Denver), golfer Blake Schaper (South Dakota State University at Brookings) and basketball star Ethan Speaker (University of Arkansas at Little Rock).

Additional stories highlighting these accomplishments will appear in next week’s issue.

Grothe takes second in season-ending match

Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, ended his season in the International Swimming League in Budapest, Hungary, on a high note, finishing second in the 400-meter freestyle Friday, Nov. 6.

Competing in match 7 with the DC Trident, Grothe finished with a time of 3:40.93, earning seven points for his club, falling just a tenth of a second behind Energy Standard’s Danas Rapsys, who finished first with a time of 3:40.83.

Finding success in the pool this fall, Grothe has one first-place finish and three second-place finishes in the 400-meter freestyle event.

