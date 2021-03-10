45°F
weather icon Overcast
Boulder City NV
Sports

Sports back on schedule

Procedures put in place for safe practice, competition
March 10, 2021 - 2:56 pm
 
Student athletes are expected to resume practice and play at Boulder City High School later thi ...
Student athletes are expected to resume practice and play at Boulder City High School later this month after receiving approval from Clark County School District and the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

With the Feb. 24 approval of spring sports being played by the Clark County School District, Boulder City High School is taking necessary steps to ensure its athletes can get back on the field safely.

The school has partnered with Boulder City Fire Department to provide mandatory COVID-19 tests for all athletes, coaches and team managers before resuming practice March 22 and play April 16 after a nearly 13-month layoff. A testing station will be set up at the fire station between 8 a.m. and noon Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16 and 17.

The school is following Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines that call for all participants to be tested for COVID-19 before reporting for team activities.

Once athletes, coaches and team managers receive results of their tests, which should take 15 minutes, they will need to take a picture of the results that includes their name, and email it to Athletic Director Alex Moore or Assistant Principal Daphne Brownson.

Moore added that anyone who wants to participate in spring athletics but misses the testing window provided by the fire department may go elsewhere for testing but the same procedures need to be followed.

“We’re very thankful for the fire department for setting this up and helping all our athletes get tested in a timely manner,” he said. “We want to stress the importance of getting COVID testing done early so all our athletes, coaches and managers can get back on the field for the start of day one and that all procedures are followed properly and the staff at Boulder City High School has everyone’s negative tests on file.”

The testing also brought new developments for fall intramurals sports after the season was officially canceled by CCSD.

As directed by the school district, intramural fall athletics will be treated like spring practices with no competition taking place. Football will be the first fall sport back on the field, starting April 5, followed by cross-country, soccer, girls golf, girls volleyball and tennis on May 3.

All sports will be allowed as many as 20 days of practice time leading to a one-hour intrasquad competition.

“We’re very excited to get back out on the field,” football coach Chris Morelli said. “We all wish it was for actual games and that a season could be played, but we’re thankful that CCSD is at least allowing us to be with our players in some capacity. It’s going to be very hard to schedule practices given the time slot to do so is during spring sports, but the staff and I are confident we’ll be able to get the team together as much as possible and work on our noncontact drills.”

Any Eagle athlete wishing to participate in spring or fall athletics must register at www.registermyathlete.com for eligibility, medical and emergency contact record.

Incoming freshmen and new athletes to CCSD must also complete an athletic physical prior to joining a sports program, while all other athletes who have done a physical the year prior don’t have to, the coaches said.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The spring sports season at Boulder City High School is a go, and senior baseball player Troy C ...
Spring season begins April 16
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

There is finally a sigh of relief for high school athletics as Clark County School District recently announced students can participate in spring sports beginning April 16.

Char Johnson The BC Juniors earned first place at the Nevada Volleyball Center Challenge in Nor ...
BC Juniors win big at volleyball tourney
By Boulder City Review

The BC Juniors, a local club volleyball team, came in first place in a tournament last weekend. The Nevada Volleyball Center Challenge was a 16-and-under tournament held at the Nevada Volleyball Complex in North Las Vegas from Feb. 27-28. The BC Juniors, coached by BCHS girls’ volleyball varsity head coach Chad Robinson, went 7-1 in the double elimination tournament.

(Deborah Wall) Eureka Dunes in Death Valley National Park in California are about 3 miles long ...
Death Valley’s Eureka Dunes perfect for adventurers
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

To visit Eureka Dunes in Death Valley National Park, California, takes preparation and a willingness to drive some rough backcountry gravel roads. It’s quite an adventure just getting there, but in this remote area of the park, you can experience serene and quiet beauty. If you’re up to it, late winter is the time to go.

(Deborah Wall) A mountain lion often can be spotted in the Mountain Woodland habita ...
Tucson perfect for those craving getaway
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

If you are itching to get away for a few days, but don’t want to travel too far, consider Tucson, Arizona.

(Morton family) Matt Morton, a recent graduate of Boulder City High School, signs his letter of ...
Morton heads to CSN to play basketball
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Matt Morton, a recent graduate of Boulder City High School, signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at the College of Southern Nevada on Feb. 5.

(Davis family) Trey Davis, a senior at Boulder City High School, signs his letter of intent to ...
Davis to fine tune skills at Hancock
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior football star Trey Davis signed his national letter of intent with Allan Hancock College on Feb. 5.

(Deborah Wall) Kolb Studio sits directly on the rim of the Grand Canyon in the Arizona national ...
Winter makes canyon views more grand
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most popular destinations in the world. The hub of the park is the South Rim, about a 4½-hour drive from Boulder City. This breathtaking canyon is as wide as 18 miles in some places, and it’s 1 mile deep to where the Colorado River runs 277 miles through it.

The Historic Railroad Trail at Lake Mead National Recreation Area offers views of Lake Mead as ...
Hiking trails get more traffic during pandemic
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

After a spring coronavirus lockdown, Las Vegas Valley residents have taken to local hiking trails in large numbers.