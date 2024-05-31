79°F
Sorenson named league player of year

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting some touch on the ball, senior Brady Sorenson generates a kill against Foothill on March 19 in a 3-0 victory. He was named 3A Mountain League player of the year for his efforts.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 30, 2024 - 6:51 pm
 

Helping lead Boulder City High School to their fourth consecutive state championship, senior Brady Sorenson was named 3A Mountain League player of the year.

A first-team All-Mountain selection, Sorenson was one of five Eagles to receive postseason recognition.

“I couldn’t be happier for Brady,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “I thought he should have won it last year, so this honor is definitely deserved. When we did the voting, there were no objections. All the coaches were in full agreement that he’s the most complete player.”

A complete threat on the court, Sorenson generated 313 kills, with 106 digs, 53 serving aces and 19 blocks.

Sorenson led all 3A players in kills.

Joining Sorenson on the first team were seniors Travis Hess, Roman Rose and sophomore David Zwahlen.

“I’m happy they were all recognized for their play,” Huxford said. “They were all deserving of this honor. Each played their role perfectly and came together to help us win another state championship. Everyone played a key role.”

A key threat on both sides of the ball, Hess generated 274 kills, with 101 blocks and 32 digs, while Rose led the 3A with 561 assists.

“They’ve been the core players all season,” Huxford. “They all stepped up and did their job. They played as a team and that was the cool part. They wanted each other to break records, they wanted each other to have individual success. There were no egos when it came to that trio.”

While the senior trio is departing the program, Zwaheln will look to anchor it after a phenomenal sophomore campaign, after leading the 3A Mountain League in digs with 252.

“David is hands down the best libero I’ve seen in the state,” Huxford said. “He is so committed to his craft and is going to go places after high school. He spends an enormous amount of time practicing to be the best version of himself. He was truly the anchor of our defense.”

Making second-team All Mountain League was junior Easton Welbourne, who served as a jack-of-all-trades for the Eagles.

All all-around threat in a limited role, Welbourne shone in the absence of Rose as the Eagles setter, dishing out 237 assists, while adding 69 digs, 53 kills, 23 aces and 24 blocks.

“Easton really came in and saved our bacon in a time of need,” Huxford said. “When Roman went down with an injury, Easton came in and kept the offense going. He trusted his teammates and his teammates trusted him. We’re really excited for him to come back.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

