Sophomore sensation looks back on state win

On her way to etching her name into the Nevada Interscholastic record book, Boulder City High School girls golf knows they have something special in sophomore sensation Emmerson Hinds.

“Emmerson is a special talent,” head coach Robert Reese said. “She works very hard for everything she accomplishes. We are lucky to have her and enjoy watching her do her thing. Can’t wait to see what next year brings. She has a great shot of being the most accomplished golfer at Boulder City.”

A two-time 3A individual state champion, Hinds accomplished her second title on Oct. 16 at Dayton Valley golf course, finishing with the low score of 143.

Hinds was the catalyst for the Eagles’ team triumph, helping the Eagles finish with the low score of 713, besting Truckee (752) and Virgin Valley (764).

“It feels great to go back-to-back individually at the state,” Hinds said. “My goal is to continue to bring championships to Boulder City and change the sign (the Eagle sign at the entry to town). It felt great to win as a team. Our team is young, but we all performed really well under the pressure of state.”

Helping Hinds perform under the pressure locally is the pedigree she’s built nationally as one of the country’s brightest rising stars.

One of the select few to participate in the Inaugural Louise Suggs Junior Girls Golf Invitational on Nov. 8-10, at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton, Ga., Hinds placed 14th out of 36 competitors with a score of 152.

Bunched together with the top rising stars in the country, Hinds was just two strokes off a top-10 finish.

“I love playing all around the country and testing my game against the best golfers,” Hinds said. “I’m getting used to the pressure, and it helps to know all these girls are so good, but feel the same as me.”

Looking to test herself further, Hinds will participate in the 2024 Joanne Winter Arizona Silver Belle Championships on Dec. 28-30 in Phoenix, followed by a trip to the 2025 Girls High School Golf National Invitational July 14-16 in Pinehurst, N.C.

Having already played in nationals this past summer, Hinds will look to improve upon her 23rd place finish out of 207 competitors.

“At last year’s championship I was able to shoot under par all three days,” she said. “This year I want to break into the top 20. This year’s national championship is in Pinehurst, North Carolina, which is one of my favorites places to play golf. I’m very excited to go back.”