47°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Sophomore sensation looks back on state win

Photo courtesy Ammanda Hinds Sophomore Emmerson Hinds win the 3A individual state title on Oct ...
Photo courtesy Ammanda Hinds Sophomore Emmerson Hinds win the 3A individual state title on Oct. 16 at Dayton Valley.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior outside hitter Sophia Kelso throws down a kill aga ...
Lady Eagles bow out in regional volleyball semis
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Makayla Nelson inbounds the ball against Pahrump V ...
Girls soccer season comes to an end
Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School boys’ tennis celebrates finishing a ...
Tennis teams crowned runners-up
Photo courtesy Lisa Morris Seniors Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris celebrate winning the 3A ...
Larson, Morris achieve dream on the court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 14, 2024 - 5:05 pm
 

On her way to etching her name into the Nevada Interscholastic record book, Boulder City High School girls golf knows they have something special in sophomore sensation Emmerson Hinds.

“Emmerson is a special talent,” head coach Robert Reese said. “She works very hard for everything she accomplishes. We are lucky to have her and enjoy watching her do her thing. Can’t wait to see what next year brings. She has a great shot of being the most accomplished golfer at Boulder City.”

A two-time 3A individual state champion, Hinds accomplished her second title on Oct. 16 at Dayton Valley golf course, finishing with the low score of 143.

Hinds was the catalyst for the Eagles’ team triumph, helping the Eagles finish with the low score of 713, besting Truckee (752) and Virgin Valley (764).

“It feels great to go back-to-back individually at the state,” Hinds said. “My goal is to continue to bring championships to Boulder City and change the sign (the Eagle sign at the entry to town). It felt great to win as a team. Our team is young, but we all performed really well under the pressure of state.”

Helping Hinds perform under the pressure locally is the pedigree she’s built nationally as one of the country’s brightest rising stars.

One of the select few to participate in the Inaugural Louise Suggs Junior Girls Golf Invitational on Nov. 8-10, at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton, Ga., Hinds placed 14th out of 36 competitors with a score of 152.

Bunched together with the top rising stars in the country, Hinds was just two strokes off a top-10 finish.

“I love playing all around the country and testing my game against the best golfers,” Hinds said. “I’m getting used to the pressure, and it helps to know all these girls are so good, but feel the same as me.”

Looking to test herself further, Hinds will participate in the 2024 Joanne Winter Arizona Silver Belle Championships on Dec. 28-30 in Phoenix, followed by a trip to the 2025 Girls High School Golf National Invitational July 14-16 in Pinehurst, N.C.

Having already played in nationals this past summer, Hinds will look to improve upon her 23rd place finish out of 207 competitors.

“At last year’s championship I was able to shoot under par all three days,” she said. “This year I want to break into the top 20. This year’s national championship is in Pinehurst, North Carolina, which is one of my favorites places to play golf. I’m very excited to go back.”

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior outside hitter Sophia Kelso throws down a kill aga ...
Lady Eagles bow out in regional volleyball semis
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finally healthy, Boulder City High School girls volleyball split a pair of playoff matches, ultimately bowing out to rival Moapa Valley in the regional semifinals on Oct. 31.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Makayla Nelson inbounds the ball against Pahrump V ...
Girls soccer season comes to an end
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls soccer finished their season on Oct. 30, falling to Equipo Academy 4-2.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School boys’ tennis celebrates finishing a ...
Tennis teams crowned runners-up
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Both Boulder City High School tennis programs finished as the 3A state runner-up, falling to Northern Nevada challengers.

Photo courtesy Lisa Morris Seniors Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris celebrate winning the 3A ...
Larson, Morris achieve dream on the court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Setting lofty goals for themselves coming into the season, senior Boulder City High School girls’ tennis stars Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris finally reached the pinnacle on Oct. 26, finishing as 3A state champions in doubles competition.

bcr default image
Girls soccer wins opening round match
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated rival Moapa Valley 4-3 in the opening round of the 3A Southern region tournament on Oct. 28.

Photo courtesy Robert Reese Boulder City High School girls golf celebrate their 3A state champi ...
Lady Eagles capture golf title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Climbing the mountain top, Boulder City High School girls golf won the 3A state championship at Dayton Valley Golf Course on Oct. 16.

Courtesy Rachelle Huxford Logan Borg (top from left), Alex Imboden, Shane Barrow. (Bottom row f ...
Tennis players off to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School tennis will send nine players to the 3A Individual state tournament starting today at Tahoe Donner Tennis Center.

bcr default image
Girls soccer team looks toward postseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls soccer advances to 14-2-1 on the season, defeating Pahrump Valley and Mater East during this week’s slate.

Photo courtesy Robert Reese From left, Riley Elder, Emmerson Hinds, Makenzie Martorano and Morg ...
BCHS golf crowned 3A Southern girls champions
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls golf heads into state in the driver’s seat after winning the 3A Southern Region meet on Oct. 10.

Photos courtesy Andy Huxford Boulder City High School tennis celebrates a 3A Southern regional ...
Eagles soar to regional tennis titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Cruising into the 3A state tournament, both Boulder City High School tennis programs enter as the top seed, after winning the 3A Southern Region tournament.