Solid offense leads Lady Eagles

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ryann Reese, seen catching a popup April 29, 2019, in the Lady Eagles 11-9 victory over Moapa Valley, had an RBI and a triple in their 15-0 win over Del Sol on Tuesday, May 7.

Boulder City High School’s softball team routed visiting Del Sol 15-0 on Tuesday, May 7, showing its readiness for postseason success.

In a display of offensive dominance, the Lady Eagles jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the first inning before defeating the Dragons in three innings.

“We really hit the ball well today,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “Our pitching was on today and we played great defense. I’m proud of them.”

Leading the way at the plate, senior Marleena Mills batted 1 for 3 with two runs batted in and a double. Senior Ryann Reese finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and a triple.

Driving in a run each for the Lady Eagles were senior Natalie Bowman, who finished 1 for 1 with an RBI and a double, and junior Ellie Ramsey, who finished 1 for 1 with an RBI.

On the mound for the Lady Eagles, senior Abby Giunta picked up the victory, throwing two innings where she struck out three batters and only allowed two hits. In one inning of relief, freshman Alyssa Bryant allowed no hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Defeating rival Virgin Valley 12-10 on May 1, the Lady Eagles’ offense has displayed the ability to be dangerous and is poised for another solid postseason run.

Gaining contributions each game from a different hitter, sophomore Rachel Krumm led the way against the Bulldogs, batting 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a double. Sophomore Rose Mackey (3 for 4), freshman Alyssa Bryant (2 for 2), Ramsey (1 for 2) and Giunta (1 for 4) each drove in a run for the Lady Eagles.

Searching for their seventh 3A state tournament appearance of the decade, Moorhead feels this group is primed to keep Boulder City’s winning tradition alive.

“Boulder City softball has been a force to be reckoned with since I was here in the ’80s,” Moorhead said. “We’ve always been good at softball and the older players have done a great job of helping our younger players get ready. We lost a lot of key players from last season, but our girls came in and did a nice job filling their roles. When we play together, we’re a great team. I know they’re excited to play into next weekend.”

Results from the Lady Eagles’ Wednesday, May 8, contest against Pahrump Valley will appear in next week’s issue.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.