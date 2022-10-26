69°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Solid effort on offense, defense leads to wins

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 26, 2022 - 4:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Winners of five straight games, Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team advanced to 19-3 after defeating Desert Pines and Pinecrest Academy Cadence.

Routing Pinecrest Academy 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 on Tuesday, Oct. 25, senior Julianna Luebke led the way with an all-around performance, generating 13 kills with 10 digs defensively, seven serving aces and a pair of blocks.

Active on both sides of the ball, junior Addison Doane made 11 digs, while adding 10 kills. Junior Jordyn Woodard made 13 digs with four aces and sophomore Kira Delong added 35 assists with nine digs.

“We had a good defensive night,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “They kept the ball in play throughout the game and we made plays defensively. Our hallmark this year is serving and defense, and we did a great job of both.”

Defeating Desert Pines 25-6, 25-8, 25-8 on Oct. 19, junior Megan Uszynski led the way with 12 kills and nine aces.

Luebke added eight kills and three aces, Doane added seven kills, and Delong dished out 30 assists.

Undefeated 9-0 in league play, the Lady Eagles will challenge themselves with a home game against SLAM Academy today, followed by the Aggies Tournament at Arbor View High School on Friday and Saturday.

“The Aggie tournament will give us the opportunity to play good competition at the end of the season,” Robinson said. “The plan was to make this season harder toward the end and prepare us for playoffs. I don’t think we were prepared last year and that was definitely something we wanted to correct.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Eagles varsity football players, Bruce Woodbury, Camero ...
Eagles head to playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Pulling off their second consecutive shutout, Boulder City High School’s football team routed Pinecrest Academy Cadence 48-0 on Friday, Oct. 21.

(Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford) Boulder City High School seniors Ike Pappas, left, and Tyler ...
Roundup: Four Eagles head to Reno for state tennis tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Four Boulder City High School tennis players will head to state on Friday, Oct. 28, looking to capture an individual title in Reno, at the Plumas Tennis Center.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Gage Hopkinson gets ...
Eagles football team routs Mater
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team routed Mater Academy 45-0 on Friday, Oct. 14, rebounding in a big way from their earlier loss and advancing to 6-2 on the season.

Roundup: Lady Eagles dominate volleyball court
Roundup: Lady Eagles dominate volleyball court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity girls volleyball team advanced to 17-3 on the season after winning its two most recent games.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Madison Hammond kicks t ...
Passing, diversified attacks help Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team advanced to 8-5-2 on the season after splitting a pair of games during its most recent slate of competition.

(Getty Images)
Tourney tests girls’ skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Traveling to Westview High School in San Diego for the So Cal Westview Invitational, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team got a much-needed challenge.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Camryn Schaper gets som ...
Roundup: Senior takes first in regional championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Camryn Schaper, a senior at Boulder City High School, came in first place during the Southern Region 3A girls golf championships after two rounds. She shot an 82 Monday, Oct. 10, at Boulder City Golf Course and a 71 Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

(Photo courtesy Kelly Lehr) The Rebel Butterflies take on the BC Heat in the first-second grad ...
City Recreation
By Boulder City Review

Youth sports return for fall

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Preparing to make the next play in Friday’s, Sept. 30 ...
Eagles rout Eldorado at homecoming game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team dominated Eldorado during its homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 30, winning 37-7, its fourth consecutive victory.