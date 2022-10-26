Solid effort on offense, defense leads to wins

Winners of five straight games, Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team advanced to 19-3 after defeating Desert Pines and Pinecrest Academy Cadence.

(Getty Images)

Winners of five straight games, Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team advanced to 19-3 after defeating Desert Pines and Pinecrest Academy Cadence.

Routing Pinecrest Academy 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 on Tuesday, Oct. 25, senior Julianna Luebke led the way with an all-around performance, generating 13 kills with 10 digs defensively, seven serving aces and a pair of blocks.

Active on both sides of the ball, junior Addison Doane made 11 digs, while adding 10 kills. Junior Jordyn Woodard made 13 digs with four aces and sophomore Kira Delong added 35 assists with nine digs.

“We had a good defensive night,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “They kept the ball in play throughout the game and we made plays defensively. Our hallmark this year is serving and defense, and we did a great job of both.”

Defeating Desert Pines 25-6, 25-8, 25-8 on Oct. 19, junior Megan Uszynski led the way with 12 kills and nine aces.

Luebke added eight kills and three aces, Doane added seven kills, and Delong dished out 30 assists.

Undefeated 9-0 in league play, the Lady Eagles will challenge themselves with a home game against SLAM Academy today, followed by the Aggies Tournament at Arbor View High School on Friday and Saturday.

“The Aggie tournament will give us the opportunity to play good competition at the end of the season,” Robinson said. “The plan was to make this season harder toward the end and prepare us for playoffs. I don’t think we were prepared last year and that was definitely something we wanted to correct.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.