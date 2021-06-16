111°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Softball star Baker signs with St. Ambrose

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 16, 2021 - 4:16 pm
 
(Chad Baker) Brooke Baker, who recently graduated from Boulder City High School, signed her nat ...
(Chad Baker) Brooke Baker, who recently graduated from Boulder City High School, signed her national letter of intent to play softball at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, on April 10 at Bravo Field.

Brooke Baker, a senior softball star at Boulder City High School, is moving on to the collegiate level, committing to NAIA program St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

“I committed to SAU because it felt like a home away from home,” Baker said. “I loved the coaching staff and all the girls I met. All the people I met on campus were super welcoming. It just felt like the right place to be.”

A four-year varsity contributor for the Lady Eagles, Baker will move from one successful program to another, looking to make an immediate impact for the Fighting Bees, which finished with a 19-12 this past season, like she did for BCHS.

“Brooke’s a great kid who works hard and puts in the time to get better,” said Boulder City head coach Angelica Moorhead. “I’m so excited for her to continue to play the game she loves in college.”

Batting .368 with 10 runs batted in and four doubles this past season, Baker said she is excited about her next playing opportunity and is ready to get work and make an impact.

“I believe my school is getting an all-around player, both defensively and offensively,” Baker said. “Not only that, they’re getting a leader. Someone who is willing to lead by example and be a big supporter to all my teammates. I believe I contribute a great glove with my great picking skills and ability to go all out. I can also contribute with my bat for the team. I can’t wait to be at SAU and get to work.”

Falling in love with the program during her official visit to the campus, Baker said she was blown away by the team’s facilities, a key factor in her decision.

“I absolutely loved SAU as soon as I stepped on campus,” Baker said. “All the buildings and facilities were amazing. For softball they have both an indoor and outdoor field. The dome they have is one of the few that you can actually play softball games in. I feel truly blessed that I’ll be able to have access to these gorgeous facilities.”

She said she is excited to step onto the field next season for the Fighting Bees and is overjoyed to finally have a collegiate-level school to call home.

“This makes all those long nights, sweat and tears worth it,” Baker said. “The sacrifices I made, missing school functions, family vacations, friends’ birthdays and so much more. I’m so unbelievably happy that all my hard work has paid off.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Four standouts on Boulder City High School's boys varsity volleyball team were named to the all ...
Four volleyball standouts named to all-state team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Fresh off their first 3A state championship in school history, four Boulder City High School boys volleyball players were named to the 3A all-state team and six were named all-region performers.

Zane Grothe of Boulder City is competing for a spot at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Grothe vies for spot on Olympic swim team
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, remains in the running to be on the U.S. Olympic swimming team.

Scott Bahde, seen sliding into home plate during a game in April 2019, was named the 3A player ...
Eagles sweep top postseason awards
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Fresh off their 3A regional championship, five Boulder City High School baseball players were named to the all-region team and eight were named all-league performers.

Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity football team, seen running drills in July, are ...
Full return of sports planned
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After more then a year of chaos due to the COVID-19 pandemic, life could be getting back to normal for high school athletes.

(Amy Wagner) The boys varsity volleyball team made history Saturday, May 22, winning Boulder Ci ...
Historic win: Team nets school’s first volleyball state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School boys volleyball team won its first state championship in school history, defeating Eldorado 3-0 on Saturday, May 22, ending a perfect 13-0 season.

(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School’s boys varsity baseball team was crowned the regional c ...
Eagles take championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Capping off an undefeated season, Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team defeated Pahrump Valley 8-4 to capture the 3A regional championship Saturday, May 22.

(Mark Misuraca) Mason Terrill, center, a freshman at Boulder City High School, finished fifth i ...
Roundup: Girls track team takes second at regionals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls track and field team finished second at regionals May 20, falling behind only host Moapa Valley (285.5 points), proving to be one of the top teams in the 3A classification.

The Boulder City pool opens for the summer season Monday, May 31.
Pool opens for summer Monday
By Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Municipal Pool reopens Monday, May 31, after being closed for several weeks to remove the bubble.