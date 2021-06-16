Softball star Baker signs with St. Ambrose

Brooke Baker, a senior softball star at Boulder City High School, is moving on to the collegiate level, committing to NAIA program St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

(Chad Baker) Brooke Baker, who recently graduated from Boulder City High School, signed her national letter of intent to play softball at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, on April 10 at Bravo Field.

“I committed to SAU because it felt like a home away from home,” Baker said. “I loved the coaching staff and all the girls I met. All the people I met on campus were super welcoming. It just felt like the right place to be.”

A four-year varsity contributor for the Lady Eagles, Baker will move from one successful program to another, looking to make an immediate impact for the Fighting Bees, which finished with a 19-12 this past season, like she did for BCHS.

“Brooke’s a great kid who works hard and puts in the time to get better,” said Boulder City head coach Angelica Moorhead. “I’m so excited for her to continue to play the game she loves in college.”

Batting .368 with 10 runs batted in and four doubles this past season, Baker said she is excited about her next playing opportunity and is ready to get work and make an impact.

“I believe my school is getting an all-around player, both defensively and offensively,” Baker said. “Not only that, they’re getting a leader. Someone who is willing to lead by example and be a big supporter to all my teammates. I believe I contribute a great glove with my great picking skills and ability to go all out. I can also contribute with my bat for the team. I can’t wait to be at SAU and get to work.”

Falling in love with the program during her official visit to the campus, Baker said she was blown away by the team’s facilities, a key factor in her decision.

“I absolutely loved SAU as soon as I stepped on campus,” Baker said. “All the buildings and facilities were amazing. For softball they have both an indoor and outdoor field. The dome they have is one of the few that you can actually play softball games in. I feel truly blessed that I’ll be able to have access to these gorgeous facilities.”

She said she is excited to step onto the field next season for the Fighting Bees and is overjoyed to finally have a collegiate-level school to call home.

“This makes all those long nights, sweat and tears worth it,” Baker said. “The sacrifices I made, missing school functions, family vacations, friends’ birthdays and so much more. I’m so unbelievably happy that all my hard work has paid off.”

