Softball squad ready for league action

Starting the season off with a 2-3 record, Boulder City High School softball is eager to get into league play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess spikes the ball during the Eagles' practice on March 4.

Finishing with a 1-3 record at the Colorado River Invite over the weekend, the Eagles defeated Holbrook 7-4, while falling to Cimarron-Memorial 5-1, Yuma Catholic 8-0 and Lowry 6-0.

Starting 3A play on March 4, the Lady Eagles defeated Cheyenne 15-0 in a three-inning mercy rule game.

Through the first week of play, junior Baylee Cook is leading the way offensively with eight hits, two triples, one double and four runs batted in, while senior Alexis Farrar has four hits with a double and two RBIs.

On the mound, sophomore Payton Rogers has two wins with 26 strikeouts.

Back on the diamond, the Eagles will host Democracy Prep on Friday.

Volleyball

Competing in the Las Vegas Invitational, Boulder City High School boys volleyball finished with a 3-3 record.

Playing tough competition, the Eagles defeated The Meadows, Bishop Diego and Catalina Foothills, all 2-0.

In defeats, the Eagles loss to Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory, American Leadership Academy Gilbert North and Valencia, all 2-0.

Playing to the final whistle, the Eagles hung tough against American Leadership Academy Gilbert North, 28-26, 25-19 and Valencia 25-23, 25-19.

“I’m very proud of how we opened the season,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “The Las Vegas Invitational is a great measuring stick for us to see where we are as a team and what we have to work on. I’m proud of the way the boys played, even in our loses. We fought hard every match.”

Back on the court today, the Eagles will host SLAM Academy.

Track

Competing at the Green Valley Newcomers race on Feb. 29, junior Koston Szafranski broke into the season with a first-place finish in the 400-meter dash, while placing sixth in the 100-meter dash and 11th in the 200-meter dash.

Having strong showings to open the season, junior Paul Moll finished third in the 800-meter run and 13th in the 1,600-meter run, while freshman Ezekiel Ford took fourth in the 3200-meter run.

Rounding out the boys’ efforts, freshman Wyatt Hepworth finished third in triple jump, while junior Caleb Porter finished fourth in shot put and sixth in discus.

For the girls, senior Megan Uszynski finished first in triple jump and fifth in the long jump, while freshman Makenzie Martorano and Tessa Hess finished second in the triple jump and high jump respectively.

An all-around star in her first varsity meet, freshman Hannah Stark finished third in the high jump, seventh in the 400-meter dash and 100-meter hurdles and 18th in the 200-meter dash.

Freshman Sylvie Jensen finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Prepping for a full varsity meet, the Eagles will host a weekday event today, followed by a trip to Mesquite for the Ken Jensen Invitational on Friday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.