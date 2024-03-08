48°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Softball squad ready for league action

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 7, 2024 - 4:10 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess spikes the ball during the Eagles' pra ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess spikes the ball during the Eagles' practice on March 4.

Starting the season off with a 2-3 record, Boulder City High School softball is eager to get into league play.

Finishing with a 1-3 record at the Colorado River Invite over the weekend, the Eagles defeated Holbrook 7-4, while falling to Cimarron-Memorial 5-1, Yuma Catholic 8-0 and Lowry 6-0.

Starting 3A play on March 4, the Lady Eagles defeated Cheyenne 15-0 in a three-inning mercy rule game.

Through the first week of play, junior Baylee Cook is leading the way offensively with eight hits, two triples, one double and four runs batted in, while senior Alexis Farrar has four hits with a double and two RBIs.

On the mound, sophomore Payton Rogers has two wins with 26 strikeouts.

Back on the diamond, the Eagles will host Democracy Prep on Friday.

Volleyball

Competing in the Las Vegas Invitational, Boulder City High School boys volleyball finished with a 3-3 record.

Playing tough competition, the Eagles defeated The Meadows, Bishop Diego and Catalina Foothills, all 2-0.

In defeats, the Eagles loss to Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory, American Leadership Academy Gilbert North and Valencia, all 2-0.

Playing to the final whistle, the Eagles hung tough against American Leadership Academy Gilbert North, 28-26, 25-19 and Valencia 25-23, 25-19.

“I’m very proud of how we opened the season,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “The Las Vegas Invitational is a great measuring stick for us to see where we are as a team and what we have to work on. I’m proud of the way the boys played, even in our loses. We fought hard every match.”

Back on the court today, the Eagles will host SLAM Academy.

Track

Competing at the Green Valley Newcomers race on Feb. 29, junior Koston Szafranski broke into the season with a first-place finish in the 400-meter dash, while placing sixth in the 100-meter dash and 11th in the 200-meter dash.

Having strong showings to open the season, junior Paul Moll finished third in the 800-meter run and 13th in the 1,600-meter run, while freshman Ezekiel Ford took fourth in the 3200-meter run.

Rounding out the boys’ efforts, freshman Wyatt Hepworth finished third in triple jump, while junior Caleb Porter finished fourth in shot put and sixth in discus.

For the girls, senior Megan Uszynski finished first in triple jump and fifth in the long jump, while freshman Makenzie Martorano and Tessa Hess finished second in the triple jump and high jump respectively.

An all-around star in her first varsity meet, freshman Hannah Stark finished third in the high jump, seventh in the 400-meter dash and 100-meter hurdles and 18th in the 200-meter dash.

Freshman Sylvie Jensen finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Prepping for a full varsity meet, the Eagles will host a weekday event today, followed by a trip to Mesquite for the Ken Jensen Invitational on Friday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking to claim a regional championship, junior golf sta ...
Golfers look to improve upon last year’s mark
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off of a sixth-place finish at state last season, Boulder City High School boys golf has aspirations of competing at a high level.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Vincent Freiburger, (from left) Brigham Jensen, Troy Higl ...
Eagles poised for a repeat?
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Fresh off a 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys swimming is primed for a repeat season, behind a strong returning core.

bcr default image
Young baseball squad has high expectations
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Featuring a young and inexperienced team, Boulder City High School baseball will look to compete for a postseason berth this season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Forming a talented trio, senior Talynn Madrid, sophomore ...
Cook expected to again lead softball squad
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Fresh off a 3A state tournament appearance, Boulder City High School softball will look to make a return trip, behind a talented roster.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Forming a dynamic duo, senior Roman Rose and Travis Hess ...
Eagles look to keep volleyball streak alive
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to claim their fourth consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys volleyball starts the season off with high expectations.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School track athletes, from left, Zacha ...
Girls track looking for greater success; boys lose top hurdler
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Returning multiple key athletes who made an impact at the 3A state meet last season, Boulder City High School girls track and field could be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Photo courtesy Amy Wagner The Boulder City High School girls flag football team came up short a ...
Lady Eagles second in state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as 3A state champion runner-up, Boulder City High School flag football fell to rival Virgin Valley 28-6 on Feb. 20, but still look at this season as a success.

bcr default image
Basketball season comes to an end
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball ended their season on Feb. 14 with a 73-52 defeat to Mater East in the 3A Southern region semifinals.

Photo courtesy Jim Cox BCHS head coach Jim Cox celebrates making it to the 3A state meet with w ...
Bonar lone BC wrestler to place at state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The lone wrestler to make his way to the podium for Boulder City High School, junior Sammy Bonar, placed third at the 3A state meet on Feb. 16 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, in Bullhead City, Ariz.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Noelle Payne rushes the ball upfield against Eldor ...
Lady Eagles move ahead
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking like a team capable of winning it all, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Eldorado 48-12 on Feb. 13.