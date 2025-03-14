Softball records back-to-back shutouts

Boulder City High School softball routed a pair of opponents during this past week’s slate, proving they’re a force to be reckoned with in the 3A.

Swimmers pick up right where they left off

Boulder City High School softball routed a pair of opponents during this past week’s slate, proving they’re a force to be reckoned with in the 3A.

“We’re just trying to find the right combination to be successful,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “If our bats continue to score runs and our defense stays tight, we’ll be in the right direction. One game at a time.”

Heading toward the right direction against Del Sol on March 5, the Eagles dominated, winning 15-0 behind a 10-strikeout effort from starting pitcher Payton Rogers.

Crushing it at the plate, Baylee Cook batted 3 for 3 with five runs batted in, two doubles and a triple, while Rhiley Beck batted 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a double.

Giving herself run support, Rogers batted 1 for 2 with an RBI, while Hayden Nordstrom batted 2 for 4 with a RBI.

Continuing the trend against Mater East in a 10-0 victory on March 10, Beck showed she’s just as reliable on the mound, striking out 14 batters in the victory.

“We feel good when either of them is on the mound,” Moorhead said. “Rhiley is our righty, Payton is our lefty. Both of them give us a great chance to win.”

At the plate, Cook continued her hot start to the season, batting 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double, while Rogers batted 3 for 4 with a RBI.

Kylie Czubernat batted 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Looking to challenge themselves, the Eagles will take their annual trip to St. George, Utah this weeekend for the March Warm Up tournament.