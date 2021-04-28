Softball: Coach pleased with team’s offensive skills

Opening the season with a 2-1 record, head coach Angelica Moorhead said she likes the makeup of Boulder City High School’s varsity softball team.

“It’s still really early, but I like this team,” she said. “We can certainly hit the ball very well. There were a lot of things I liked during our first two games and then some things we definitely need to clean up. Overall, I think we can be very good this season.”

One issue of concern that Moorhead noted was defensive errors, which was the key catalyst for the Lady Eagles’ downfall against Pahrump Valley on Friday, April 21, where they lost 19-18 in an offensive slugfest.

“We definitely have to get in control of our errors in the field,” Moorhead said. “They really hurt us in Pahrump. We really hit the ball well and did enough offensively to win the game. We need to make sure we clean up on defense. We really beat ourselves.”

There are early signs that this season’s team will be highly competitive after just three games.

The Lady Eagles exploded for six runs in the first inning and eight runs in the fourth inning against the Trojans, before falling apart after holding a six-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Leading the way against the Trojans, senior Paeton Carver (2 for 5), junior Jaiden Van Diest and freshman Alexis Farrah (1 for 6) each drove in three runs. Junior Alyssa Bryant finished 2 for 5 with two runs batted in.

On the mound against the Trojans, Bryant allowed 10 hits against the Trojans, but only four of the 19 runs she gave up were earned.

Playing much better against Clark on Saturday, April 22, the Eagles soared to a 10-0 victory over the Chargers behind a pair of RBIs from senior Rachel Krumm, who batted 2 for 3.

Van Diest finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and senior Rose Mackey finished 1 for 2 with an RBI.

On the mound, Bryant struck out nine batters while only allowing five hits in the shutout.

“We played a really good game against Clark,” Moorhead said. “I really believe this is a good ball club. We have a lot of speed and we have great bats.”

Concluding the week with a 10-4 victory over rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday, April 27, the Lady Eagles will travel to Clark on Monday, May 3, followed by a home game with Valley on Tuesday, May 4.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.