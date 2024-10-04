Soccer ties Pahrump Valley on the road

Advancing to 9-1-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer picked up an 8-0 victory over Chaparral on Sept. 25, while tying with the always-tough Pahrump Valley 2-2 on Sept. 27.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making her way past the defense, senior Makayla Nelson (4) maneuvers downfield against SLAM Academy on Sept. 23.

Advancing to 9-1-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer picked up an 8-0 victory over Chaparral on Sept. 25, while tying with the always-tough Pahrump Valley 2-2 on Sept. 27.

Senior Abbey Byington led the way with four goals, while senior Makayla Nelson added three goals.

Freshman Sophia Elburn also scored a goal, while Byington dished out a pair of assists.

Setting up their teammates, Nelson and sophomores Hannah Stark and Shasta Willett all added an assist.

“We played well against Chaparral and put goals in the net early,” head coach Kristen Shelton said. “The girls had fun because we really played with the lineup. I love being able to get everyone into the game and give them the opportunity to play and play in different positions to just see how it works.”

Trying out set ideas, the Eagles took that momentum with them to Pahrump Valley, where they tied the always-tough Trojans.

The Eagles had lost seven connective games to the Trojans coming into the game, with their last victory coming on Sept. 5, 2020.

“I think it’s hard for us to travel those long distances for games, putting its own toll on the team,” Shelton said. “The girls were excited for this game. I think we had a good opportunity to win the game, but it just did not align. A tie is not bad, but we see now what we need to do to win when we play them again.”

Pacing the Eagles with the Trojans, Nelson scored a goal while dishing out an assist, along with a goal and assist apiece from junior Josie Cimino.

Looking to continue their hot start to the season, the Eagles will host Sloan Canyon on Monday.

For Tuesday’s results, see bouldercityreview.com Thursday evening.