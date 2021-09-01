87°F
Sports

Soccer teams start season strong

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 1, 2021 - 4:21 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In the Eagles’ 6-1 win over Mater East on Aug. 26, sophomore Roman Rose added a goal and an assist.
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Nathasha Oeland added a goal with two assists in the Lady Eagles’ 8-0 rout of Mater East at home Aug. 26.

Entering the season with high expectations, both Boulder City High School soccer programs have their sights set on postseason success.

Coming off a 3A state tournament appearance in 2019, the Lady Eagles enter the season with state championship aspirations.

“This team has a completely different dynamic than our 2019 team that went to state, but in their own way they have a unique skill set that is probably going to make them better than that team,” girls head coach Arnold Oeland said. “We have our eyes set for state; that is our endgame.”

The Lady Eagles opened the season with a 2-0-1 record after their first week of play, routing Mater East 8-0, while tying with Virgin Valley 2-2. They picked up a forfeit victory over Chaparral on Aug. 24.

In the rout of Mater East on Aug. 26, freshman Abbey Byington achieved a hat trick on the day, scoring three goals, while junior Bree Leavitt added a pair of goals.

Scoring a goal each for the Lady Eagles were junior Ashley Mendez and freshman Makayla Nelson. Sophomore Nathasha Oeland added a goal with two assists. Junior Elizabeth Wirthlin also added an assist, and senior Paeton Carver pitched a shutout in the net.

“Our goal is to diversify our striking attack,” Oeland said. “We want to attack from the left, right and double center. We have a few girls that are absolutely amazing at striking at the net and that helps with our offensive strategy.”

Avenging a state tournament loss to Virgin Valley in the 2019 state tournament, the Lady Eagles tied with the Bulldogs on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2-2, behind a goal each from Nelson and Leavitt.

The boys started the season with a victory, defeating Mater East 6-1 on Aug. 26.

“We worked really hard over the summer and came out ready for our first game,” boys head coach Haden Jaramillo said. “It’s a big relief and weight off our chest to get a win. Our goal this year is to make the playoffs and hopefully go deep in the playoffs. We have a really young team. I expect to see a lot of growth and improvement as the season moves along.”

Recording a hat trick on opening day, junior Gavin Kesler scored three goals for the Eagles, while freshman Sean Pendleton added two goals. Sophomore Roman Rose added a goal and an assist each for the Eagles, and freshman Robert Crowl added an assist.

“All these guys are going to be big parts of our offense,” Jaramillo said. “Look for Luke Wright to also be a strong player for us. He’s a freshman as well who’s continuing to grow and get better.”

The boys host Cristo Rey today. The girls will remain off until Sept. 10.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In the Eagles’ 35-6 win over Valley on Friday, Aug. 27, ...
Eagles win in ‘test’ against Valley
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 2-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s football team churned out another impressive performance on Friday, Aug. 27, routing Valley 35-6 at home.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Reggi Gibbs, seen in action Aug. 24, finished 3-0 in he ...
Roundup: Tennis teams at top of game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, both Boulder City High School tennis programs continue to surge to start the season, defeating 4A Foothill and 3A rival Moapa Valley.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sydnee Freeman, seen in practice Tuesday, Aug. 24, a freshman ...
New volleyball team members show promise
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team got in eight games at the Las Vegas Invitational during the past weekend, finishing with a 4-4 record.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Bruce Woodbury intercepted a p ...
Eagles rout Warriors 52-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team took little time to show off their excitement, routing Western 52-0 in their home opener Friday.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Ike Pappas finished 2-0 aga ...
Tennis teams start season with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season off on a high note, both Boulder City High School tennis teams went 2-0 during this week’s slate, defeating 4A Silverado and 3A rival Virgin Valley.

(Deborah Wall) From the trailhead hikers head down the slickrock using cairns to guide the way ...
Slot canyons, rock formations highlight visit to Grand Staircase Escalante
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument, located in south central Utah, was established in 1996 and currently encompasses about 1 million acres. It boasts some of the Southwest’s most impressive scenery, accessible not only by traveling its scenic byways and backways but also by setting out on foot. Besides its waterways, arches and other fabulous rock formations it is also home to spectacular canyons, including hundreds of slot canyons.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore quarterback Jacob Br ...
Eagles return to gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School football team will be back in action Friday night when it hosts Western at 7 p.m. It will be their first game in 20 months.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Ike Pappas advances ...
Boys tennis coach has high hopes for reigning champs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 20-month layoff after capturing its third consecutive 3A state championship, the Boulder City High School boys tennis team might have a completely different roster entering this season, but its outlook remains the same.

Joe Purdy
Online Extra: Three Eagles named top in state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Three of Boulder City High School’s top athletes last season — Joe Purdy, Kannon Rose and Blake Schaper — were recognized among the state’s best in early August, being named player of the year for Nevada by USA Today.

Alexis “Lexi" Lagan, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics last month, is one of 12 members of t ...
Lagan invited to shooting competition
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Fresh off competing in the Tokyo Games, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan has been invited to compete in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation President’s Cup, which features the top 12 shooters in the world in pistol, rifle and shotgun events according to the 2021 world ranking.