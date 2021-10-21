Soccer teams secure playoff berths

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, playoff pictures for both Boulder City High School soccer programs are becoming clearer.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Gavin Kessler, seen in action Tuesday, Oct. 19, at home in the Eagles’ 5-2 loss to Equipo Academy, scored once in the game and recorded the team’s only goals in its 6-2 loss to SLAM Academy on Friday, Oct. 15.

Currently sitting in second place in the 3A Mountain League, the girls program has sealed its fate after falling to first-place Pahrump Valley 3-0 on Monday, Oct. 18, for the second time this season.

The Lady Eagles split their pair of games this week, routing SLAM Academy 7-1 on Oct. 14 and leaving them with a 9-2-1 record.

“Our win against SLAM for senior night was fantastic, especially because the team ensured the game success was about letting our four seniors shine,” said head coach Arnold Oeland. “They each did so in spectacular fashion with goals and assists.”

Putting on an offensive clinic, senior Samantha Bahde scored two goals, senior Paeton Carver added a goal and senior Lilly Hood added an assist.

In the net, senior goalie Quincy Gibson only allowed one goal.

Getting in on the scoring action, junior Bree Leavitt added two goals and an assist, while sophomore Natasha Oeland added a goal and two assists. Freshman Makayla Nelson added a goal and an assist for the Lady Eagles.

For the boys program, the Eagles seem to be a lock to enter the postseason as the third seed in the Mountain League and have locked up a postseason berth regardless.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for this team to earn a playoff berth,” said head coach Haden Jaramillo. “We have put so many good halves together that we know that we can compete with everyone we have played. We just need to learn as a young team how to put a whole game together. I expect it to be a battle once playoffs get here. It is a very competitive league, but I truly feel that whoever we go up against, if we play the soccer we are capable of playing, we will be competitive.”

Currently sitting with a 7-6-1 record, the Eagles are a game and a half ahead of Pahrump Valley for the third seed, after finishing its most recent slate with a 1-2 record.

Defeating Pahrump Valley 2-1 on Oct. 13, sophomore Roman Rose scored a goal and dished out an assist. Freshmen Robert Crowl scored a goal and Sean Pendleton dished out an assist.

Junior Gavin Kessler scored a pair of goals in a 6-2 loss to SLAM Academy on Friday, while scoring another in a 5-2 loss to Equipo Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Crowl scored a goal as well against Equipo Academy and Rose dished out an assist.

With three games remaining, the girls will travel to Durango on Friday, Oct. 22, followed by a home game against Del Sol on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The boys have three games remaining as well this season, traveling on the road this week to Somerset Academy Sky Pointe today, Oct. 21, and Pahrump Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

