Soccer teams ready for upcoming season

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Makayla Nelson drives the ball upfield on Aug. 12. Nelson returns after leading the state with 56 goals last season.
By Roberet Vendettoli Boulder City Review
August 15, 2024 - 5:03 pm
 

Finishing last season trending in different directions, the goal for Boulder City High School boys and girls soccer is the same this season — make it to the postseason.

Looking for a return trip to the playoffs, the girls will be led by new head coach Kristin Shelton, who returns an experienced roster that finished 11-6 last season and third in their division.

“My expectation for the team is that we play at the highest performance level possible,” Shelton said. “Although this is my first year as head coach, I was an assistant for the past two years, so I know these girls and their capabilities very well. I foresee a great season ahead because we have a team that will put in the work. They are setting goals for themselves and I hope to help them achieve those goals.”

Bringing back an experienced roster with nine key returns, senior Makayla Nelson should be a key standout after scoring 56 goals last season with seven assists.

Nationally, Nelson ranked sixth in goals according to Maxpreps.com.

“You don’t always get a dynamic player like Makayla,” Shelton said. “She will definitely be a tremendous benefit to the team again this year. There is no doubt that she has the hunger to score maximum goals each game, but she is a great role model for the rest of the players as well. Her work ethic and leadership skills are undeniable. She is absolutely an all-around asset to the team.”

Joining Nelson offensively will be senior Abbey Byington, who sat out the past two seasons, but returns to the Eagles after a phenomenal freshman campaign in 2021 with 13 goals and six assists.

“Abbey is just a natural on the soccer field,” Shelton said. “I’m very excited that she came to play for us again her senior year. Her knowledge of the game, ability to read plays and overall fearless commitment on the field will definitely make her shine this year. I expect her to really help control the play and the shape of the team overall.“

Also returning to help the offensive charge will be seniors Abby Francis (four goals, three assists) and Allie Beal (two goals, three assists), juniors Sancha Jenas-Keogh (four goals, 10 assists), Bryelle Young (two goals, four assists), and Kaila Shelton (five assists) and sophomore Hannah Stark (two assists).

In the net will be sophomore Reese Pusko, who played a key role as a freshman and is only expected to get better.

“We are very excited to have Reese back in the net for us this year,” Shelton said. “She came in her freshman year with no experience in goal, but her willingness to learn and her lack of fear made it easy for us to see her potential. I am seeing more confidence in her own abilities already this season.”

For the boys

While the girls look to make a return trip to the postseason, the boys will look to turn their fortunes around after a 0-15-1 season last year under new head coach Eric Dickenson.

“I believe in this team,” Dickenson said. “I like our roster. I believe we have a chance to compete and accomplish many firsts here. Our goal is to have a winning season and make it to the postseason.”

Returning to the Eagles this season to help with that goal will be seniors Sean Pendleton and Luke Wright, who were strong contributors as sophomores and freshmen, before sitting out last season.

In two season with the Eagles, Pendleton scored nine goals and dished out 17 assists, while Wright scored five goals with nine assists.

They join seniors Robert Crowl (six goals, three assists) and Ben Porter (six goals, one assist) who were key contributors last season.

Wasting no time getting on the field, the girls will host rival Moapa Valley today, while the boys will travel to Basic today, followed by a road game at Moapa Valley on Monday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

