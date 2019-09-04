Soccer players off to hot start

The Boulder City High School boys soccer team is off to a hot start this season after beating Adelson School and 4A Basic during their first week of play to bring their record to 2-0.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior John Miller eyes an incoming ball during Tuesday's home game against Basic on Sept. 3, 2019.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School Senior Adam Romanov goes slips between two defenders and goes for the ball during Tuesday's home game against Basic, on Sept. 3, 2019.

“The boys have been clicking very well,” head coach Chad Smith said. “They’ve been communicating better than they have in the past and they’ve been able to connect the ball in a better fashion.”

Defeating Adelson School 8-0 on Aug. 29, 2019, senior Adam Romanov led the way with a three-goal hat trick, while junior Adam Leavitt added a pair of goals.

Adding a goal each, was senior Jacob Sanford and juniors Julian Balmer and Spencer Torgeson.

“The boys are enthusiastic about going into every game right now,” Smith said. “They’re focused on beating opponents that in the past we may have struggled with. There all feeling extremely confident.”

Continuing their offensive showcase, the boys picked up an impressive home win over Basic on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, .

Routing the Wolves 6-1, Leavitt and senior Mason Hood each generated a pair of goals. Leavitt also dished out an assist.

Adding a pair of goals each were Romanov and Julian Balmer, while senior Dayton Smith dished out an assist.

“We’ve played Basic in the past and had chances to win those games, but were not able to execute because of poor communication,” Smith said. “Today they communicated well, they played together strong and they challenged our opponent. It’s nice to go up against a 4A team and put up a convincing score.”

Also playing well to start the season, the Lady Eagles program has started the season 4-2, knocking off 4A opponents Silverado and Basic.

“Overall a 4-2 record is a great start to our season,” senior Makena Arboreen said. “We are continuing to build our team chemistry and learning everyone’s strengths and weaknesses. As the season goes on, we will be able to take advantage of everybody’s strengths which should give us the ability to continue to compete and grow as a team. With that in my mind … I’m really looking forward to the season ahead of us.”

Defeating Silverado 4-1 on Aug. 29, 2019, in the Las Vegas Kick-Off, freshman Genevieve Balmer scored a pair of goals, while Arboreen and junior Sydney Kesler each added a goal.

Genevieve Balmer, senior Trinity Oeland and junior Barbara Williams each added an assist.

Knocking off Basic 5-0 on Sept. 3, 2019, in an all-around effort, Arboreen, Genevieve Balmer, Kesler, Williams and freshman Ashley Mendez all scored a goal against the Wolves.

Looking to continue to find success, the Lady Eagles will host Pahrump Valley todaywhile the boys have a bye week.

