Soccer duo earn awards

After leading Boulder City High School girls soccer to a 11-6 record, senior Natasha Oeland and junior Makayla Nelson were both named second-team All-Southern Nevada team selectees.

After leading Boulder City High School girls soccer to a 11-6 record, senior Natasha Oeland and junior Makayla Nelson were both named second-team All-Southern Nevada team selectees.

“I’m proud and happy they got selected,“ head coach Arnold Oeland said. “This is good for Boulder City girls soccer.”

Joining a list comprised of the top 57 girls soccer players in the state, Natasha Oeland and Nelson were two of only ten 3A players selected for the honor.

“Natasha and Makayla crushed it in all divisions,” Arnold Oeland said. “Faring well against the larger schools, it was nice to see them get recognized for their work and effort.“

A standout senior, Natasha Oeland was named 3A Mountain League player of the year after finishing her season with 32 assists and 16 goals.

Natasha Oeland ranked first in Nevada for most goal assists regardless of classification and fourth nationally.

“Every game Natasha went out there with a ‘how can I make my teammates better’ mindset,” Arnold Oeland said. “She did a great job at creating for us and proved to be a vital part of our success.”

Creating a dynamic one-two punch, Nelson was awarded the golden boot in the 3A classification, given to the player who scored the most goals.

A savant in the open field, Nelson’s 56 goals ranked first in Nevada regardless of classification and sixth nationally.

“Makayla’s goal is to always win games and you can’t do that if you don’t score the ball,” Arnold Oeland said. “She has a goal-to-goal mindset. She is truly a gifted scorer.”