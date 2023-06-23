68°F
Six swimmers named to All-Southern Nevada team

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 22, 2023 - 7:15 pm
 
Photo courtesy Brandi McClaren Josie McClaren, who recently graduated, was one of six BCHS swimmers named to the All-Southern Nevada team.

Honoring their highly-decorated program, six Boulder City High School swimmers were named to the All-Southern Nevada team.

“Even though they’re 3A swimmers, many of their times would have been competitive in 4A and 5A,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “Plus they all placed high in their state meets.”

Leading the boys to a 3A state championship, junior Troy Higley, senior Trent Wakefield and sophomore Brigham Jensen were all honored.

Key figures in the boys championship run, Higley finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard backstroke, while Wakefield finished second in both the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley.

Wakefield was part of the Eagles first-place 200-yard medley relay team at state, while Higley was part of the Eagles first-place 200-yard freestyle relay team.

“Both boys’ leadership skills really evolved this year, plus they are tough racers who are also versatile,” Carroll said. “I’m glad we still have Troy one more year because he has that killer instinct. We are really going to miss Trent, he can do distance but get up and sprint as well.”

Named an honorable-mention selection, Jensen finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle and sixth in the 200-yard freestyle at state.

At state, Jensen was a part of the Eagles’ first-place 200-yard medley relay team and second-place 400-yard freestyle relay team.

For the girls, junior Phoebe McClaren was named a first team selection, while senior Josie McClaren and junior McKenna Morrow were named honorable-mention selections.

Leading the way for the girls second-place finish at state, Phoebe McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, while Josie McClaren finished first in the 100-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard backstroke.

Phoebe McClaren and Josie McClaren were also a part of the Eagles’ second-place 200-yard medley team.

“Josie has steadily improved all four years and really excelled her senior year, even though she had some injuries,” Carroll said. “She was also such a helpful team captain. Phoebe is a competitor who is fearless, she is invaluable.”

A big help to the Eagles as their lone diver, Morrow finished first at state.

