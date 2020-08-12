87°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Sierras home to Devil’s Postpile

By Deborah Wall Outdoors
August 12, 2020 - 3:24 pm
 

Mammoth Lakes, California, in the eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains, is the jumping-off place to visit Devil’s Postpile National Monument. The monument was established in 1911 to preserve a rare columnar basalt formation, as well as other natural features.

The park is at an elevation of 7,560 feet (at the ranger station) and is only open in the summer, usually from mid-June to mid-October, depending on snowfall. Average daytime high temperatures in August are in the low 80s, yet dip down to the 50s at night.

The “postpile” was created by a volcanic event about 100,000 years ago that resulted in the vertical symmetrical columns. When basalt lava from volcanic vents cool down, it shrinks, cracks and vertical columns can form.

Here, in addition to hexagonal columns, which are more commonly found, some have three, four, five and seven sides. The columns are huge, as large as 2 to 3½ feet in diameter and stretch up to 60 feet tall. While there are other formations such as these in the world, this is one of the most impressive. From the ranger station it’s an easy one-half mile hike.

While most people travel here to see the “postpile,” the monument is full of other natural treasures such as rivers, streams, wetlands, marshes and trees. There are about 8 miles of trails in the park. One excellent one, in particular, is the moderately strenuous trail to Rainbow Falls. The trail is along the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin River, which runs through the park. The falls are more than 100 feet tall. If you head out from the ranger station, a hike to the falls will be a 5-mile round trip.

While on the trails you will probably see backpackers passing through. This is the place where the 215-mile John Muir Trail, which travels from Yosemite Valley to Mount Whitney, joins up with the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail. Backpackers on long journeys usually stop at Red’s Meadows general store (a privately owned rustic resort near the park boundary) to pick up mail, packages and supplies before continuing along their journeys.

Wildlife in the monument include 115 species of birds, black bears, mountain lions, mule deer and American pine martens, the latter being large and attractive weasels no longer seen in most of the United States. It is also home to more than 450 native plant species.

Normally all visitors would take a shuttle to the park from near Mammoth Resort but with the pandemic you are allowed to drive your own car. Be aware though, the drive along Red’s Valley Road is very narrow and steep and loses about 1,500 feet in elevation. Start your visit early in the morning to be sure you’ll get a parking spot, as the rangers won’t let you in once it’s full. It’s about 10 miles from the town of Mammoth Lakes to the ranger station.

For camping, lodging and other services in the region, contact https://www.visitmammoth.com. Since things are constantly changing at our national parks, always get updated information before heading out.

Additional information about Devil’s Postpile National Monument is available at https://www.nps.gov/depo or 760- 934-2289.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Stephanie Wright) Ava Wright, a senior at Boulder City High School, has committed to play voll ...
Westcliff has ‘Wright’ stuff for volleyball star
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior Ava Wright, a star on the girls volleyball team, has solidified her place as a future collegiate athlete, committing to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program Westcliff University in Irvine, California.

(Lisa Orton) Sierra Orton, a senior at Boulder City High School, visited the campus at Arkansas ...
Orton to head to Arkansas
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior girls volleyball star Sierra Orton has found her collegiate home for the next four seasons, committing to Arkansas Tech University.

Deborah Wall Besides pronghorns, mule deer can be seen at Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge.
Remote wildlife refuge offers beauty, diversity
By Deborah Wall Boulder City Review

If you are a wildlife photographer, aspire to become one or simply enjoy a very remote place “where the wild things are,” consider investing some of this long summer in a visit to Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge in extreme northwest Nevada.

Southern Nevada Eagles Boulder City's Southern Nevada Eagles baseball team takes first place a ...
Boulder City baseball team takes Utah tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City baseball players recently took the field for the first time this summer and won the 18u Pioneer Tournament Championship in Heber Valley, Utah.

The Boulder City High School girls volleyball team earned its third straight state title in 201 ...
Goal of fourth consecutive state championship for girls volleyball in doubt
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A chance for a fourth consecutive 3A state championship for the Boulder City High School girls volleyball team has been put in doubt, as the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association recently suspended fall athletics.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity football team ...
Coaches hoping to save upcoming season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Southern Nevada, high school athletics are again on the chopping block, with fall sports prepared to be the latest victim.

(Deborah Wal) While it’s called Bryce Canyon, the Utah park is made up of about one dozen nat ...
Colorful hoodoos inspire Bryce’s visitors
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

“It’s a hell of a place to lose a cow,” Ebenezer Bryce apparently said in the late 1880s about the ungodly terrain here. Whether he had personally misplaced a bovine, or was just humorously theorizing, it’s still pretty funny as Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah is an extraordinary mazelike place of steep terrain filled with hoodoos, spires, pinnacles, nooks and cow-sized crannies.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Matthew Felsenfeld, center, prepares to pass the ball T ...
Hungry to play: Eagles begin football practice in hope of fall season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team took the practice field for the first time Monday, looking to find some normalcy during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Excited more than ever to have sports back in their lives since they went on hiatus in mid-March, the atmosphere at practice has been positive.

(Deborah Wall) The Ruby Mountains Ranger District in Northern Nevada encompasses 450,000 acres ...
Ruby Mountains are alpine gem
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

“Nevada’s Alps” is one name locals have given the spectacular Ruby Mountains, and for good reason. They are majestic and unlike any other place in the state. Here you will find alpine lakes, waterfalls, cascades, avalanche chutes and running streams; this time of year there is also a plethora of wildflowers.