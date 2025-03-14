Short-handed track holds their own

Competing at a weekday event on March 6 at 4A Basic, both Boulder City track and field programs held their own in their opening-season events, despite being short-handed.

Trailing only the Wolves, both programs finished second out of four teams, ousting both Chaparral and Laughlin.

“Most of our top runners did not compete in the Basic meet because it was the senior trip to Knotts Berry Farm that day,” boys head coach Michael Armstrong said. “But some of our younger runners did extremely well in their events. I was pleased with their effort and willingness to compete.”

Competing at a high level, Seth Valencia finished first in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles and third in the high jump, while Paul Moll finished first in the 800-meter run.

Seth Kirby finished first in the shot put, while George Bender finished first in the pole vault.

Luke Jappe and Ian Throckmorton each finished second, respectively, in the high jump and discus, while Robert Koop finished second in the 3,200-meter run.

Rounding out the boys efforts, Zach Hesterman finished third in the 100-meter dash, while Logan Goode finished fifth in the 400-meter run.

Generating points for the girls, Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in the 100-meter dash and high jump, while Kendall Shamo finished first in the 3,200-run and second in the 1,600-meter run.

Leonesse Williams finished first in the 800-meter run, while Brooklyn Bunker finished first in the shot put.

In the hurdle events, Kate Milmeister and Kyra Stevens finished first and second in the 100-meter hurdles, while Hannah Stark finished second in the 300-meter hurdles.

Rounding out the girls efforts, Mariah Torgesen finished second in the pole vault, while Mackenzie Mortorano finished third in the triple jump.

“It was impressive to see our underclassmen step up and take control,” girls head coach Mark Misuraca said.

Looking to field a full team next time around, the Eagles will head to Mesquite on Friday for the Ken Jensen Invitational.