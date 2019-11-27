Seniors to play major role in team’s performance

Looking to continue its streak of postseason berths, Boulder City High School flag football team is relying on a senior core this season to get the job done.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior quarterback Makaela Perkins, seen passing against Sunrise Mountain in December 2018, will lead the Lady Eagles on and off the field this season.

“This year we’re really senior heavy, so hopefully that will lead to success,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “We have a few key returners coming back that we’re really excited about. I think we’re in for a good season.”

Coming back to lead the charge, senior quarterback Makaela Perkins will run the offense this season, not only through the air but as a team leader.

“Makaela has really stepped up as a leader,” Ruth said. “She’s been a positive role model, helping the younger girls out. She’s taking it seriously out there, which is exactly what you want to see out of your quarterback. I think we can have a really good season with her.”

Coming off a strong junior campaign, Perkins completed 219 of 315 passes (58.4%) for 2,068 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, while throwing 12 interceptions.

She and the Lady Eagles are setting their sights even higher this season.

“I think for this season we are all setting our sights high,” Perkins said. “We all have the same proactive mindset and none of us are slacking off. We really plan to do some great things this season and are even looking forward for state competition.”

Looking to balance their offensive attack, senior Makena Arboreen returns as the team’s leading rusher after carrying 149 times last season for 863 yards and three touchdown . She’ll split carries with senior Jasmyn Curl, who rushed for 725 yards and three touchdowns on 90 carries, giving Boulder City a dynamic one-two punch.

“We’re really looking to mix it up on offense this year,” Ruth said. “We want to have a balanced game plan and get all of our skill position players involved. Our goal this year is to play fast and efficient. Seven yards per play is the goal.”

Arboreen will also be called upon to be a reliable pass catcher, returning to the team with a leading 37 catches for 335 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Emily Rinella, junior Chloe Payne and sophomore Paeton Carver are also expected to be the Lady Eagles’ top receiving threats.

Ruth said he is excited that his defense will remain relatively the same.

“The majority of our defense comes back and we’re really excited about that,” he said. “All of our linebackers return and we got a lot of production out of them last season. Our secondary is going to be new, but I feel like we added some more athleticism. We have some shoes to fill obviously due to graduation, but I feel like we’re going to be all right. I have confidence in this group and I’m really excited.”

Bringing back a stout defense, senior Linebackers Clarissa Sitko and Rinella return to lead the way, forming the top tackling duo in the 3A.

Leading the 3A classification in tackles a season ago, Sitko made 118 stops, while Rinella finished second with 110 tackles. Rinella also added a pair of interceptions and a sack.

“We’re glad to have both of them back,” Ruth said. “Clarissa is everything a coach could want out of a middle linebacker. She’s a hard nose player who really sets the tone for our defense. She’s one of those strictly business kind of players and we’re excited to have her come back. Emily is another player who is really active and instinctive. She’ll play all over the field for us this season and make an impact.”

Arboreen should also be a difference maker after making 63 tackles and two sacks, while Payne made 30 tackles.

Senior Erin Taggard is a defender who could have a breakout season after making 12 tackles.

“We’re going to be right in the mix of things this season,” Ruth said. “We’re going to be very competitive every game and try to control the clock. We’re hopeful to play great defense again like we did last season and grind out victories.”

