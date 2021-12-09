Seniors take first at wrestling meet

Competing in the Jimmy Hamada Classic in La Costa, California, on Saturday, Dec. 4, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team finished 10th out of 41 teams.

“I’m really proud of the boys’ effort,” said head coach Jim Cox. “There were a lot of tough teams here, a lot of great competition. Our guys wrestled well. We’re grateful for the experience, it’s only going to make us better.”

Leading the pack for the Eagles, senior Dylan Spencer (285 pounds) and Tyson Irby Brownsen (195 pounds) both finished in first place, with 5-0 records each.

“I’m so happy for both of these guys,” Cox said. “They wrestled a lot of strong opponents. To finish 5-0 is great, especially since they all came by pin fall. It’s been a while since we’ve had two guys win in this tournament.”

Finishing as the champion in the consolation bracket, senior Josh Fotheringham (152 pounds) finished with a 5-2 record, going 4-0 in the consolation bracket.

Junior Hunter Moore (160 pounds) finished in sixth place with a 6-2 record. Junior Mick Raabe (120 pounds) finished in 10th place with a 4-2 record.

Defeating Valley 54-18 on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Irby Brownson, Moore and Raabe all won by pin fall. Senior Jake Bradshaw (138 pounds) and junior Jogan Goode (126 pounds) also won by pin fall.

“This was a good week for us,” Cox said. “We’ve gotten in a lot of matches early for the guys. I’m happy with how everyone is performing. I’m excited about this season.”

Continuing their season, the Eagles will host a tridual tonight with Coronado and Mojave, before traveling to St. George, Utah, this weekend for the Desert Hills Duals.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.