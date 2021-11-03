Senior Henderson finishes 2nd at cross country meet

Hosting the 3A Southern Regional meet at Veterans Memorial Park on Oct. 29, Boulder City High School senior Mary Henderson finished second out of 40 runners.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Mary Anderson leads the pack during the 3A Southern Regional cross-country meet at Veterans Memorial Park Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Anderson finished second out of 40 runners.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Addison Doane helps the Lady Eagles advance to the regional semifinals during a game against Cadence on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Competing in her first regional event, freshman Ellie Palmer finished 19th for the girls.

Finishing back to back for the boys, junior Brayden Jones and senior Kiefer Reinhart finished 25th and 26th respectively out of 56 runners, while freshman Brandon Pickett finished 31st.

The 3A state tournament meet will be held at Shadow Mountain Complex in Sparks, Nevada, on Saturday.

Volleyball

Rolling onto the next round of the 3A postseason, Boulder City High School girls volleyball routed Cadence 3-0 on Tuesday Nov. 2 .

Sophomore Addison Doane led the way in defeating Cadence 25-13, 25-6, 25-22, with 11 kills. Freshman Sydnee Freeman added seven kills and three serving aces.

Senior Zoey Robinson led the way on defense with 12 digs and five aces.

Looking to make their fifth consecutive 3A state tournament appearance, the three-time defending state champion Lady Eagles will host Coral Academy tonight, Nov. 4, in the regional semifinals.

Boys soccer

One and done in the 3A Southern Region tournament, Boulder City Boys soccer fell to SLAM Academy 9-1 Monday Nov. 1 .

Featuring a young but talented roster, the Eagles were no match for the senior-laden Bulls.

Junior Gavin Kessler scored the lone goal for the Eagles.

In their first year under head coach Haden Jaramillo, the Eagles finished with a 7-9-1 record.

Girls Tennis

Making it to the 3A state tournament as the No. 2 seed, Boulder City High School girls tennis fell to Truckee 13-5 Oct. 28 at Liberty High School.

Senior Reggi Gibbs finished 3-0 in singles play, and the duo of junior Ella Morris and freshman Chayce Larson finished 2-1.

In individual play, Gibbs finished in fourth place.