Sports

Scouts see Speaker’s star soar

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 29, 2020 - 3:41 pm
 

When Boulder City High School star basketball player Ethan Speaker steps onto the hardwood, all eyes are on him — eyes of his coach, opposing players and coaches, the crowd and college recruiters and evaluators.

As he starts to fulfill his untapped potential, the junior is developing into a collegiate basketball prospect.

“When I scout Ethan, I see a player who can do several different things on the basketball court,” said high school basketball scout Bruce Williams, an evaluator with Prehoops.com who has watched Speaker play a handful of times. “I always look for guys who can still help your team win, even when they don’t have the ball in their hands and aren’t shooting. Ethan can rebound the basketball; he’s a willing defender. He’s a guy who can make contributions to a team in several different aspects.”

Scouting the high school scene for seven seasons, Williams said he believes Speaker has what it takes to play Division I basketball.

Receiving recent recruiting interest from UNLV, University of Utah and Brigham Young University, college coaches believe he’s one, too.

“Ethan has the production of a Division I player,” Williams said. “He has the size and the offensive ability. At 6 (foot) -6 (inches), he can create his own shot and is a better athlete than given credit for. I expect him to see offers from mid-major programs. He’s one of the top juniors in town.”

Making a name for himself, Speaker has transformed from role player into a star for the Eagles this season, averaging 24.7 points and 10.2 rebounds, including 30.8 points and 13.5 rebounds in Class 3A Sunrise League play.

A big jump from his regular season averages of 13.1 points and 9.2 rebounds as a sophomore, Speaker credits his time on the Adidas summer basketball circuit with local grassroots program Las Vegas Knicks for his transformation.

“This rise this season was something that I hoped would happen and I’m glad it did,” he said. “My time with Knicks has made me a better player. The gauntlet that we play on is very competitive and has helped bring me to the level that I play at.”

Noticing that Speaker has blossomed into a well-rounded player, Eagles head coach John Balistere said he is pleased with the transformation of his star junior.

“Ethan is a special player,” Balistere said. “When it’s all said and done, he’ll be remembered as one of the best to ever play at Boulder City. It’s been a huge joy to coach him the past three years. He’s a very coachable player and his upside is sky high. I’m very excited for him right now. He deserves all the interest he’s receiving and I know he’ll do great things when his time here is done.”

Searching for his first collegiate offer, Speaker has played like a man possessed this season. Fighting through double teams for baskets and boxing out for rebounds, Speaker has clearly shown his hunger. Now it’s only a matter of time before the rising junior prospect eats.

“There are several schools that I’m in contact with but no offers yet,” Speaker said. “I’m very hungry to get my first.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Scooting his defender out of the way, Boulder City High ...
Eagles boost win streak to five
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team won a trio of games during its recent slate of play.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Emily Rinella, seen fig ...
Balanced play keeps Lady Eagles in win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team routed a trio of opponents during recent play. Coming together offensively, the Lady Eagles defeated Western 33-6 on Jan. 22, Mojave 34-0 on Friday, Jan. 24, and Valley 34-7 on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Making her way to the basket, Boulder City High School ...
Roundup: Girls rebound with three wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from its first league loss of the season, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team routed three opponents during its most recent slate of games.

(Deborah Wall) Visitors should allow at least an hour to stroll around the grounds and building ...
Cowboy culture central to Wickenburg
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Mild winters, interesting history and striking scenery make Wickenburg, Arizona, an outstanding choice for a winter getaway. Located in high Sonoran Desert about 3½ hours south of Las Vegas, the town is surrounded by rolling hills full of picturesque Sonoran vegetation such as saguaro, ocotillo and barrel cactus.

(Roger Hall) The Mighty Ducks face off against The Slap Shots in Boulder City Parks and Recreat ...
City Recreation, Jan. 30
By Boulder City Review

Youth floor hockey season begins

(Boulder BMX) Boulder BMX, which operates the track at Veterans' Memorial Park, will host a sta ...
BMX track to host state event
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City BMX track will host a Nevada state qualifier race Saturday, Feb. 29.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior forward Jacob Sanford, ...
Eagles back atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing one of their most complete games of the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball team defeated rival Virgin Valley 61-48 on Jan. 16.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior running back Makena Arb ...
Girls rely on strong offense
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team remains one of the top programs in the 3A classification, even after splitting a pair of games recently.

(Bryan Moore) Curtis Brown, a senior at Boulder City High School, went 5-0 in the 138-pound div ...
Roundup: Wrestlers undefeated at Desert Oasis Duals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting their skills to the test against top competition, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team went unbeaten at the 4A laden Desert Oasis Duals on Jan. 18.

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, seen in June 2019, won a pair of race ...
Grothe wins two races at pro series event
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, won a pair of races at the 2020 Tyr Pro Swim Series held Jan. 16-19 in Knoxville, Tennessee.