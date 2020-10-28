69°F
Sports

School teams prepare to start season

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 28, 2020 - 2:51 pm
 

A step in the right direction to resuming high school athletics, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has shifted into its third phase of COVID-19 modifications, moving closer to its target date of Jan. 2 for the start of winter sports.

The move is based on Emergency Directive 34 issued Oct. 2 by Gov. Steve Sisolak regarding the opening of youth sports, allowing for competition in “minimal-contact sports, ” and a step closer to the possibility of competition in “full-contact and close-contact sports.”

For winter athletics slated to begin practice Jan. 2, bowling and flag football have been deemed acceptable for competition as of now, with basketball and wrestling on the outside looking in.

The NIAA has stated that competition in full-contact sports will require additional action by Sisolak and that it has received assurance that the issue will be revisited in preparation for the beginning of practice for winter-season sports.

“I’m excited for the kids to get an opportunity to play,” boys basketball coach John Balistere said. “A lot of our players play multiple sports, so they’ve lost out so far this year. I’m really hoping we’re able to have a season and get some sense of normalcy back in our everyday lives.”

However, one major obstacle remains before competition begins: getting students back into the classroom. While discussions have been ongoing, no date has been set and the NIAA has made it clear that schools that are not back in the classroom will be ineligible to compete athletically.

The modified Phase 3 plan requires COVID-19 testing for all coaches, managers, officials/referees and team staff members prior to the start of the season or resumption of athletic activity. It is also strongly encouraged that testing be conducted every other week during the season.

For participating athletes, the NIAA is strongly recommending that all players test for COVID-19 prior to the start of the season, but at this time has not made it a mandatory request.

Health screenings, however, are required for players, with contactless temperature screenings mandatory for all athletes, coaches, referees/officials, league officials, staff and managers before each practice, game or other team event. A COVID-19 screening-survey question is also required upon arrival and check-in at each practice, game or other team event.

A positive COVID-19 test could become detrimental to the entire team. According to the NIAA, if a coach, manager or athlete tests positive for COVID-19, the entire team (if they had been in close contact with the positive individual) must quarantine for 14 days. All team activities and practices must be canceled for 14 days during the quarantine period.

Looking to keep everyone safe and healthy in what will already be a shortened season, coaching staffs at Boulder City High School will continue to preach social distancing when possible and the use of face masks out in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“It will be imperative that everyone follows the guidelines and protocols that have been put in place,” Balistere said. “Certainly with only a six-week season you would hate to have a third of it taken away because of a positive test. In all reality, it’s going to be a challenge because you have high school kids who want to experience life and hang out with their friends, but this is certainly doable. As a coaching staff we just have to keep reminding our guys the importance of staying safe and doing what we can to prevent the spread.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Mike Lewis/International Swimming League) Zane Grothe celebrates his win in the 400-meter free ...
Grothe starts season with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, finished first in the 400-meter freestyle Sunday, Oct. 18, in Budapest, Hungary, as the professional International Swimming League began its new season.

(Deborah Wall) One of the sights to see during a visit to Lone Pine, California, is Mobius Arch ...
Lone Pine visit like walking onto movie set
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Lone Pine, California is a laid-back town of around 2,000 people in Owens Valley on the foothills of the eastern Sierra Nevada. You’ve probably heard of it because it’s used as a base camp for hiking Mount Whitney, located just 12 miles west. What you might not know is Lone Pine is also home to the Alabama Hills, which draw people from around the world for their recreational opportunities and their rich film history.

Members of the Southern Nevada Eagles 18u baseball team are eager to resume playing on their ho ...
Play ball; sports set to return
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Youth sports are back in Nevada for the first time since last March, thanks to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement Oct. 2 that he would be easing restrictions on local recreational sports.

(Deborah Wall) Along the shore at Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area there is a boa ...
Camp, picnic or bird-watch at bend along river
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area is at the southern tip of Nevada, along the Colorado River, about 6 miles south of Laughlin. It’s a great place to visit, even for a day trip, as it’s not too far from Boulder City, about 85 miles away.

(Bri Osman) Izec Easter, left, and Corey Williams of the Boulder City Bass Club celebrate their ...
Easter, Williams win title at state bass championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Izec Easter and Corey Williams, members of the Boulder City Bass Club, placed first at the 2020 Nevada High School State Championship on Sept. 20 at Cottonwood Cove at Lake Mohave.

(Deborah Wall) Peak fall foliage in the main area of Zion National Park in Utah usually runs fr ...
Fall colors add to Zion’s scenic views
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

With cooler autumn temperatures upon us, my thoughts always go to Zion National Park in Utah. Just a few hours’ drive from Boulder City, the park seems worlds away with its majestic red sandstone monoliths, mature deciduous trees and diverse wildlife surrounding the banks of the North Fork of the Virgin River.

(Yong Dawson Photography) Jet Gilliam, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, awaits his pitc ...
Gilliam eyes career with MLB
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Establishing his place as one of the top players in Nevada as only a sophomore, Boulder City High School baseball star Jet Gilliam has verbally committed to California State University, Long Beach.

(Lori Giunta) Boulder City High School sophomores Seth Graham-Pippin, left, and Jet Gilliam tra ...
Travel team puts baseball players on college scout’s radar
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Jet Gilliam and Seth Graham-Pippen, sophomores at Boulder City High School and future stars of its baseball program, have carved out their own their futures playing this summer with Nevada’s Prep Baseball Report travel team.

(Steve Connell) The Southern Nevada Eagles 18u team from Boulder City won the Rocky Mountain Sc ...
Eagles athletes win baseball tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Eagles 18u team from Boulder City won the Rocky Mountain School of Baseball’s Labor Day tournament in Salt Lake City.

(Deborah Wall) Wukoki Pueblo, one of the best preserved pueblos in Wupatki National Monument in ...
Wupatki provides glimpse into Pueblos’ ancestors
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Wupatki National Monument in Arizona is about a 45-minute drive east of Flagstaff. The park boasts 35,000 acres, encompassing roughly 2,500 documented archaeological sites. While you won’t be able to see them all or even be allowed to, it’s worth a trip here to see the highlights, and it’s a good time to go. The elevation of the park is about 4,700 feet so weather forecasts call for average daily highs in the 80s through most of September.