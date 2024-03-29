66°F
School, city to come together for cancer patient

Courtesy photo Jeff Sorenson Five-year old Henry Sorenson at the butterfly atrium at the children's museum in Utah.
Courtesy photo Jeff Sorenson Five-year old Henry Sorenson at the butterfly atrium at the children’s museum in Utah.
Photo by Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Derek Render gets on base against Canyon ...
BCHS wins four straight on diamond
bcr default image
BCHS seeking nominees for Hall of Fame
By Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Brady Sorenson soars for a kill against Foothil ...
Eagles unbeaten in league play
bcr default image
Sports Roundup: Softball squad picks up pair of victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 28, 2024 - 6:59 pm
 

A community will come together on April 2 at Boulder City High School in support of 5-year old Henry Sorenson, who is currently battling Ewing’s sarcoma, a bone cancer in his left leg.

Hosting a fundraiser for the Sorenson family during their game against Sloan Canyon, Boulder City High School boys volleyball will hold a silent auction, in addition to meal plates donated by Fox’s BBQ and a bake sale for purchase.

Items up for auction will include three Vegas Golden Knight Tickets, “Twisted Silver” jewelry basket, four-day passes to Cowabunga Bay, beauty package from Blis Salon ($250), swag basket from “SpaceX”, Electric Toothbrush and whitening kit from Boulder Dental Group, among other items.

“It’s awesome and humbling that the community is showing support,” Jeff Sorenson, father of Henry, said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to know that people care, not just our friends, but the entire community. It’s a wonderful sign for mankind.”

Diagnosed back in November, Henry is currently in the middle of his chemotherapy session at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, already having one surgery on his leg.

Following the completion of chemotherapy, Henry will have another surgery to amputate a portion of his leg, setting up for the use of a prosthetic.

“It’s been milestones throughout the process,” Jeff Sorenson said. “First we had to explain to him that he had the cancer and that his leg was going to partially be removed. That he was going to lose all of his hair during the chemotherapy. He’s been such a great kid throughout everything and done so well. Henry’s excited to get his robot leg as he calls it. We’re hopeful he’ll be back in action around September and back to being a normal kid.”

While Henry is on his way back to being a normal kid, senior star volleyball player Brady Sorenson is doing everything he can to keep a sense of normalcy during this tough time.

While his family is away in Utah to support Henry, Brady has leaned on sports and his teammates to get him through the past months, before he plans to join them after graduation.

“Of course when something tragic in the family happens it’s going to get hard and emotions can get high,” Brady Sorenson said. “Even though they may not realize my friends and teammates here in Boulder really make things easier for me when I’m away from my family. I am definitely excited to graduate and begin the next chapter of my life, especially now that my family will be close by with me attending the University of Utah next year.”

Triumphing despite tragedy, Brady Sorenson has been on a tear this season for the Eagles, serving as a key catalyst in the Eagles’ hopeful fourth consecutive 3A state championship run.

Despite not being able to be in attendance for every home game, Brady said he feels a little boost knowing Henry and his family are still supporting him while watching him play on a live stream from Utah.

In the final stretch before graduation, Brady said he’s using motivation to get through the process, trying to set an example for Henry.”

“I would definitely say that not just volleyball but also my football training for college ball has helped me keep my mind off of the situation a lot,” Brady Sorenson said. “It motivates me to work harder and show my brother that anything can happen with hard work.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

