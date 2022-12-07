40°F
Schaper earns golf honor

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 7, 2022 - 3:55 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Camryn Schaper, seen practicing in October, was recently named to the all-Southern Nevada first team for her efforts on the golf course this season.

Boulder City High School girls golf team star senior Camryn Schaper was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team, highlighting the top players regardless of classification.

Finishing tied for second at the 3A state meet at Genoa Lakes on Oct. 18, Schaper finished with an overall score of 158, falling just short of Northern Nevada winner Giana Zinke from Douglas High School, who shot a 156.

Dominant this season, Schaper won the 3A Southern Region tournament at Boulder Creek on Oct. 11 with a score of 153.

Tennis

Honored for their play this season, seniors Tyler Lemmel and Ike Pappas of Boulder City High School’s boys tennis team were each named honorable mention selections for the All-Southern Nevada team, highlighting the top players regardless of classification.

Finishing as the 3A state champion runners-up in individual play, Lemmel and Pappas fell to The Meadows’ duo of Phillippe Kosyagin and Alberto Pereira 6-1, 6-1 in the finals Oct. 27.

Lemmel and Pappas defeated South Tahoe’s Garrett Friederici and Chris Haven 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 in the semifinals.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Troy Higley, seen block ...
Tourneys give Eagles time to hone skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The girls basketball team from Boulder City High School battled through adversity and hung tough with its opponents during the 2A/3A Challenge at a Moapa Valley held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Senior quarterback Salah Coplin, second from left, gets ...
Roundup: Girls lose despite tough play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard this week, dropping a trio of contests.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Bruce Woodbury blocks h ...
Cagers start winter season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Opening their respective seasons with different outcomes, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team picked up a win over 4A Del Sol on Nov. 28, while the girls fell to 5A Green Valley.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Hunter Moore, a senior at Boulder City High School, pin ...
Roundup: Wins highlight start of winter sports
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting Desert Oasis in its season opener, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team rolled to a 66-18 victory Tuesday, Nov. 29.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Natasha Oeland, a junior at Boulder City High School, seen in ...
Oeland earns player of year honor
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Natasha Oeland, a junior at Boulder City High School, was named 3A Mountain League player of the year after helping the varsity soccer team reach the postseason.

Registration begins for youth sports
By Boulder City Review

Registration is now being accepted from those interested in participating in Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s 2023 youth basketball or floor hockey leagues.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Senior Julianna Luebke, center, was recognized as regional and ...
Luebke gets MVP honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Honored by her peers for the second consecutive season, Boulder City High School senior girls volleyball star Julianna Luebke was named most valuable player for both the 3A Southern Region and 3A Mountain League.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Hunter Moore, from left, Dylan Spencer and Brayden Cook, seen ...
Eagles gridiron players honored
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After helping their team make its way back to the postseason, multiple Boulder City High School football players were rewarded for their efforts.

(Photo courtesy Alexis Lagan) Alexis “Lexi” Lagan, Boulder City’s first fe ...
Lagan medals at Peru competition
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Olympic shooter Alexis “Lexi” Lagan of Boulder City competed at XIII CAT Championship in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 4-13, taking home a few medals with her.

(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Members of Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball te ...
Girls win state volleyball title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Claiming its fourth 3A state championship since 2017, Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team defeated rival Moapa Valley 3-1 on Saturday, Nov. 12.