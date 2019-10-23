Runners on track for state wins

Experiencing postseason success early, Boulder City High School’s boys and girls cross-country programs gave positive showings at the 3A Southern Division finals at Basic High School on Oct. 19.

Thinkstock

Placing first at the event, the Lady Eagles look like a strong contender for the 3A state title, while the boys finished in second place, looking for a state meet berth as well.

Competing among the top teams in the 3A Sunrise division, the Lady Eagles led all teams with a low score of 26 points, followed by rival Moapa Valley (37), which finished second.

“The girls definitely dominated,” head coach Staci Selinger said. “They made a statement heading into regionals that we are here to win.”

Sophomore Mary Henderson finished second, nearly winning the division finals individually, with an overall time of 19:45.4.

Moapa Valley’s Emma Humes led all runners with a time of 19:44.

“Mary ran her best 5K time of her life that day,” Selinger said. “We couldn’t be happier with her performance.”

Featuring one of the deepest teams in the Southern region, the Lady Eagles placed five runners total in the top nine. Senior Audrey Selinger (21:53.5), junior Sophie Dickerman (22:40) and freshman Callie Torgesen (23:36.6) finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Junior Chloe Payne finished ninth with a time of 24:03.5.

Freshman Morgan Barrow rounded out the Lady Eagles’ core with a 14th-place finish out of 32 competitors with a time of 25:03.1.

“It takes a whole team effort to be successful and each girl is stepping up and doing her part,” Staci Selinger said. “I’m super excited about the race day effort each girl gave and continues to give throughout the season. They are on track to peak at the right time.”

The boys finished second in the division finals with a team score of 62 points, trailing only Moapa Valley (27).

“I am very happy with their second-place finish, especially since we didn’t have Seth (Woodbury) running that day,” Staci Selinger said. “They are on track also to make a good run at qualifying for state.”

Leading the way for the boys was junior Ethan Porter, who finished second with an overall time of 17:46.

Looking to join Porter at state as at least an individual runner, junior Sean White continued his breakout campaign, finishing ninth out of 49 runners with a time of 18:39.9.

“I’m extremely happy with both of their performances,” Staci Selinger said. “Ethan matched his personal best and Sean set a new one.”

Senior Rome Peregrino finished 16th with a time of 19:38.5. Junior Joseph Hardy (20:24.8), and sophomores Travis Wood (20:35.6) and Keifer Reinhart (20:41.3) finished 24th, 25th and 26th, respectively.

Off for the next week to prepare, both programs will resume postseason competition Nov. 2 when they host the 3A regional meet at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.