Sports

Roundup: Wrestlers undefeated at Desert Oasis Duals

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 22, 2020 - 3:17 pm
 

Putting their skills to the test against top competition, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team went unbeaten at the 4A laden Desert Oasis Duals on Jan. 18.

The Eagles defeated 4A Bonanza 50-23 and Canyon Springs 57-24, while tying with Legacy 42-42. They also defeated 3A Pahrump Valley 43-36 and Chaparral 72-6.

Going undefeated at the Duals were seniors Curtis Brown (138 pounds), Ladd Cox (182 pounds) and Rafe Escheveria (195 pounds) who all went 5-0, along with sophomore Josh Fotheringham (152 pounds).

Going 4-1 at the duals was seniors Jason Krumm (145 pounds) and Cade Cowley (170 pounds). Senior Danny Pate (160 pounds) finished with a 3-2 record.

Girls basketball

Dropping their first league contest, Boulder City High School girls basketball team was upset by rival Virgin Valley 43-29 on Jan. 16.

Traveling to Mesquite, the Lady Eagles were in the ball game for the majority, trailing by only 4 points heading into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs went on a 15-5 run to close the game.

Leading the way in the losing effort, senior Keely Alexander scored 11 points. Junior Calli Williams added 10. Star senior Ellie Howard was held to only 4 points.

Boulder City previously defeated the Bulldogs 42-29 on Dec. 30.

They’ll look to get back on track this week with a pair of road games against SLAM Academy on Friday, Jan. 24, and Sunrise Mountain on Monday, Jan. 27.

Bowling

Bringing its winning streak to two matches, Boulder City High School boys bowling team knocked off Valley 1,929-1,441 at Sam’s Town on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Leading the way for the boys was Jamison Kaboli, who bowled a 560 against the Vikings. Spencer Torgesen bowled a 536 and William Wallace added a score of 462.

Unable to match the winning effort, the Lady Eagles fell to Vikings 1,310-574.

Karsen Jolley bowled a 307 for the Lady Eagles and Valerie Chavez bowled a 267.

Hosting a pair of home matches this week, the Eagles will face Del Sol today, Jan. 23, followed by Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior forward Jacob Sanford, ...
Eagles back atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing one of their most complete games of the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball team defeated rival Virgin Valley 61-48 on Jan. 16.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior running back Makena Arb ...
Girls rely on strong offense
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team remains one of the top programs in the 3A classification, even after splitting a pair of games recently.

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, seen in June 2019, won a pair of race ...
Grothe wins two races at pro series event
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, won a pair of races at the 2020 Tyr Pro Swim Series held Jan. 16-19 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Rising up for a 3-point attempt, Boulder City High Scho ...
Eagles get much-needed win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Needing a victory desperately, Boulder City High School boys basketball team ended a three-game skid with a 57-49 win over rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Guard Keely Alexander, a senior at Boulder City High Sc ...
Alexander helps seal girls’ victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Senior girls basketball star Keely Alexander sealed a crucial 44-40 league victory for Boulder City High School over rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Makaela Perkins, seen t ...
Roundup: BCHS sees success on gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up a pair of victories this week, defeating SLAM Academy on Jan. 9 and Del Sol on Monday, Jan. 13.

(Deborah Wall) Although named Bryce Canyon, the national park in southwestern Utah is composed ...
Winter casts extraordinary coat on Bryce’s hoodoos
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Bryce Canyon National Park is an extraordinary place any time of year, but in winter it’s even more magnificent, yet more affordable.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Kamry Bailey, seen thro ...
Seven earn all-Southern Nevada honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Seven Boulder City High School athletes made the All-Southern Nevada, representing the top athletes regardless of classification and showcasing their excellence in their respective sports.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Junior Ethan Speaker slams home a thunderous dunk again ...
Eagles get statement win against Foothill
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team routed 4A Foothill 69-53 on Monday, Jan. 6, making a statement to the rest of the 3A classification.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Emily Rinella, a senior at Boulder City High School, ru ...
Moapa upends Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team dropped its first contest of the season to rival Moapa Valley 20-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 7.