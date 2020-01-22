Roundup: Wrestlers undefeated at Desert Oasis Duals

Putting their skills to the test against top competition, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team went unbeaten at the 4A laden Desert Oasis Duals on Jan. 18.

(Bryan Moore) Curtis Brown, a senior at Boulder City High School, went 5-0 in the 138-pound division at the Desert Oasis Duals on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The Eagles defeated 4A Bonanza 50-23 and Canyon Springs 57-24, while tying with Legacy 42-42. They also defeated 3A Pahrump Valley 43-36 and Chaparral 72-6.

Going undefeated at the Duals were seniors Curtis Brown (138 pounds), Ladd Cox (182 pounds) and Rafe Escheveria (195 pounds) who all went 5-0, along with sophomore Josh Fotheringham (152 pounds).

Going 4-1 at the duals was seniors Jason Krumm (145 pounds) and Cade Cowley (170 pounds). Senior Danny Pate (160 pounds) finished with a 3-2 record.

Girls basketball

Dropping their first league contest, Boulder City High School girls basketball team was upset by rival Virgin Valley 43-29 on Jan. 16.

Traveling to Mesquite, the Lady Eagles were in the ball game for the majority, trailing by only 4 points heading into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs went on a 15-5 run to close the game.

Leading the way in the losing effort, senior Keely Alexander scored 11 points. Junior Calli Williams added 10. Star senior Ellie Howard was held to only 4 points.

Boulder City previously defeated the Bulldogs 42-29 on Dec. 30.

They’ll look to get back on track this week with a pair of road games against SLAM Academy on Friday, Jan. 24, and Sunrise Mountain on Monday, Jan. 27.

Bowling

Bringing its winning streak to two matches, Boulder City High School boys bowling team knocked off Valley 1,929-1,441 at Sam’s Town on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Leading the way for the boys was Jamison Kaboli, who bowled a 560 against the Vikings. Spencer Torgesen bowled a 536 and William Wallace added a score of 462.

Unable to match the winning effort, the Lady Eagles fell to Vikings 1,310-574.

Karsen Jolley bowled a 307 for the Lady Eagles and Valerie Chavez bowled a 267.

Hosting a pair of home matches this week, the Eagles will face Del Sol today, Jan. 23, followed by Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

