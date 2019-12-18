Roundup: Wrestlers place fourth in Nebraska tourney

Boulder City High School wrestling team placed fourth out of 16 teams at the Osceola Duals in Nebraska.

(Kim Cox) Boulder City High School senior Ladd Cox lead the varsity wrestling team with a second-place win in the 182-pound division during the Osceola Duals in Nebraska.

“It was a great tournament with teams from all over Nebraska,” head coach Jim Cox said. “They’re considering coming out here next year.

“The boys had a great time and made a lot of friends there in the Midwest. They really wrestled hard. I’m proud of them.”

Leading the Eagles’ push toward a top finish, senior 182-pound wrestler Ladd Cox finished in second place, compiling a 4-1 record.

Seniors Rafe Escheveria (195 pounds) and Jason Krumm (269 pounds) finished in third place with 4-1 records, while freshman Hunter Moore (152 pounds) placed third with a 3-2 record.

Junior Bret Stewart (220 pounds), sophomore Jake Bradshaw (132 pounds) and freshman Tyson Brownsen all finished in fourth place with 3-2 records.

Remaining unbeaten throughout in-state play, Boulder City defeated Cheyenne 52-22 and Bonanza 48-32 on Dec. 11.

Boulder City will resume its season on Jan. 7 at home against 4A Legacy and Mojave.

Girls basketball

Using a strong second-half push, Boulder City High School knocked off Sunrise Mountain 42-31 on Friday, Dec. 13.

Trailing 12-9 at halftime, the Lady Eagles opened up offensively after the break, closing the game with a 20-12 fourth-quarter run.

“The girls played really well,” head coach Lisa Foster said. “Sunrise Mountain pressed and threw a high-pressure zone at us, and the girls did a good job at attacking and keeping up the intensity.”

Leading the way offensively for the Lady Eagles was senior guard Keely Alexander, who dropped a game-high 27 points.

“It’s super huge when we can get those type of performances from her,” Foster said. “I’m hoping this gives her the confidence to realize that the ball needs to be in her hands more. In past years she’s looked more to pass and get a ton of assists, but she’s a scorer and I want her to score.”

Adding a scoring punch, junior forward Ellie Howard poured in 11 points, while junior Calli Williams added four points.

Falling to 4A Canyon Springs 64-35 on Dec. 12, Alexander scored 21 points and Howard scored nine points.

Off for a week, the Lady Eagles will resume play Dec. 26 in the 4A-laden Gator Winter Classic against Rancho.

Bowling

Off for the holiday break, Boulder City High School boys team ended the decade on a high note, defeating Somerset Academy Losee 1,993-1,959 on Dec. 12 at Texas Station.

Leading the way for the Eagles, Jamison Kaboli bowled a 554. William Wallace bowled a 539 and Spencer Torgesen added a score of 495.

Still looking for their first victory, the Lady Eagles fell 1,476-778.

Karsen Jolley bowled a 286 for the Lady Eagles and Valerie Chavez bowled a 279.

Boulder City will resume play on Jan. 7 against Chaparral at Sam’s Town.

