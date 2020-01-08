Roundup: Wrestlers get firmer grip on season lead

Continuing to make its claim as the top wrestling program in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School defeated 4A programs Legacy and Mojave on Tuesday , Jan. 7 .

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ladd Cox grapples with an opposing Legacy wrestler Tuesday, Jan. 7. He won the match by pin fall.

Hosting the tri duals, the Eagles defeated Legacy 50-24 and Mojave 54-24.

“There were a lot of great efforts out their tonight,” head coach Jim Cox said. “I’m really proud of these guys.”

Leading the way for the Eagles were seniors Ladd Cox (182 pounds) and Curtis Brown (138 pounds), who each picked up victories via pin fall.

Winning a pair of matches via decision was sophomore Josh Fotheringham.

Against Legacy, senior Rafe Escheveria (195 pounds) and juniors Bret Stewart (220 pounds) and Kolton Lee (113 pounds) all won by pin fall.

Against Mojave, seniors Danny Pate (160 pounds) and Justin Bonar (132 pounds), sophomore Ben Schafler (106 pounds) and freshman Hunter Moore (145 pounds) all won by pin fall.

Girls basketball

Coming off winter break a bit sluggish, Boulder City High School girls basketball team fell to 4A Foothill 49-31 on Monday, Jan. 6.

Trailing 11-2 against the Falcons after the first quarter, the Lady Eagles found new life in the second quarter, scoring 19 points, before only scoring 10 points total in the second half.

Leading the second-quarter charge was senior guard Keely Alexander, who dropped a game-high 15 points. Senior forwards Ellie Howard and Sophia Morris each scored 4 points.

The Lady Eagles are 3-3 against 4A classification opponents this season; they will play their last out-of-league contest on Friday, when they travel to 4A Cheyenne, followed by a home contest against rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Bowling

Unable to overcome rival Chaparral, both Boulder City High School bowling programs fell to the Cowboys on Tuesday. The boys lost 2,110-1,949 and the girls fell 1,059-678.

Jamison Kaboli led the way for the boys with a score of 583. William Wallace added a score of 484 and Spencer Torgesen added a score of 433.

Everynn Andrade led the way for the Lady Eagles with a score of 265.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.