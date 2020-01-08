52°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Wrestlers get firmer grip on season lead

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 8, 2020 - 3:07 pm
 

Continuing to make its claim as the top wrestling program in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School defeated 4A programs Legacy and Mojave on Tuesday, Jan. 7 .

Hosting the tri duals, the Eagles defeated Legacy 50-24 and Mojave 54-24.

“There were a lot of great efforts out their tonight,” head coach Jim Cox said. “I’m really proud of these guys.”

Leading the way for the Eagles were seniors Ladd Cox (182 pounds) and Curtis Brown (138 pounds), who each picked up victories via pin fall.

Winning a pair of matches via decision was sophomore Josh Fotheringham.

Against Legacy, senior Rafe Escheveria (195 pounds) and juniors Bret Stewart (220 pounds) and Kolton Lee (113 pounds) all won by pin fall.

Against Mojave, seniors Danny Pate (160 pounds) and Justin Bonar (132 pounds), sophomore Ben Schafler (106 pounds) and freshman Hunter Moore (145 pounds) all won by pin fall.

Girls basketball

Coming off winter break a bit sluggish, Boulder City High School girls basketball team fell to 4A Foothill 49-31 on Monday, Jan. 6.

Trailing 11-2 against the Falcons after the first quarter, the Lady Eagles found new life in the second quarter, scoring 19 points, before only scoring 10 points total in the second half.

Leading the second-quarter charge was senior guard Keely Alexander, who dropped a game-high 15 points. Senior forwards Ellie Howard and Sophia Morris each scored 4 points.

The Lady Eagles are 3-3 against 4A classification opponents this season; they will play their last out-of-league contest on Friday, when they travel to 4A Cheyenne, followed by a home contest against rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Bowling

Unable to overcome rival Chaparral, both Boulder City High School bowling programs fell to the Cowboys on Tuesday. The boys lost 2,110-1,949 and the girls fell 1,059-678.

Jamison Kaboli led the way for the boys with a score of 583. William Wallace added a score of 484 and Spencer Torgesen added a score of 433.

Everynn Andrade led the way for the Lady Eagles with a score of 265.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Kamry Bailey, seen thro ...
Seven earn all-Southern Nevada honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Seven Boulder City High School athletes made the All-Southern Nevada, representing the top athletes regardless of classification and showcasing their excellence in their respective sports.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Junior Ethan Speaker slams home a thunderous dunk again ...
Eagles get statement win against Foothill
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team routed 4A Foothill 69-53 on Monday, Jan. 6, making a statement to the rest of the 3A classification.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Emily Rinella, a senior at Boulder City High School, ru ...
Moapa upends Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team dropped its first contest of the season to rival Moapa Valley 20-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

(Deborah Wall) The best places to hike near Palm Springs, California, is at the Indian Canyons. ...
Palm Springs’ myriad activities attract outdoor enthusiasts
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Palm Springs, California, is a favorite winter getaway destination for active Southern Nevadans because it’s fairly close, about four hours, and there are lots of outdoor activities to enjoy. You can hike, play golf, swim and even play in the snow all in the same day. One can hike among the palm trees in the desert, yet easily access alpine forests where you might even find a lot of snow to play in.

(Kim Cox) Octavian Trumbo, left, who wrestled at Boulder City High School, celebrates his title ...
Trumbo wins MMA championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making a name for himself in the amateur fighting ranks, Octavian Trumbo, a Boulder City High School class of 2017 graduate, became the lightweight champion in the mixed martial arts Tuff-N-Uff competition Dec. 21.

(John Ballistere) Members of the boys varsity basketball team from Boulder City High School too ...
Holiday tournaments boost players’ skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in holiday tournaments this past week to stay prepared for the upcoming second-half stretch of the season, both Boulder City High School basketball programs found success on the court during winter break.

Alexander, Taggard top year-end honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior Keely Alexander was named 3A Sunrise player of the year and senior Erin Taggard was named goalkeeper of the year after helping the Lady Eagles girls soccer team make its first 3A state tournament appearance since 2011.

(Deborah Wall) Buckskin Mountain State Park in Parker, Arizona, is a popular place to access th ...
Parker’s mild winter ideal for outdoor activities
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Located on the lower Colorado River, Parker, Arizona, makes a great winter destination for Southern Nevadans seeking a full-day outing or a longer getaway. Its elevation of about 400-450 feet means mild winters, about 5-15 degrees warmer than Boulder City, so visitors can still take advantage of all sorts of outdoor activities.

Senior Preston Jorgensen, seen during an August practice session, shared the 3A All-Southern Re ...
Huxford, Jorgensen share top player honor
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Tennis stars Boen Huxford and Preston Jorgensen, seniors at Boulder City High School, were named All-Southern Region players of the year after helping the team claim its third consecutive 3A state championship.