Roundup: Wins highlight start of winter sports

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Hunter Moore, a senior at Boulder City High School, pinned his opponent from Desert Oasis High School on the ground during the Eagles’ victory Tuesday, Nov. 29.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) In the team’s season opener, Maddy Salas, a sophomore from Boulder City High School, prepares to throw her bowling ball down the lane at Boulder Bowl on Monday, Nov. 28.

Hosting Desert Oasis in its season opener, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team rolled to a 66-18 victory Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Seniors Dylan Spencer (285 pounds), Tyson Irby-Brownson (215 pounds), Hunter Moore (175 pounds) and Auryn McNally (165 pounds) started their final seasons with the Eagles off strong with pin falls, along with juniors Charlie Stewart (157 pounds) and Will Bradshaw (138 pounds).

Loaded with a lot of youth this season, sophomore Logan Goode (132 pounds) and Sammy Bonar (190 pounds) each won by pin fall, followed by freshman Eric Garza (106 pounds), John Cracolici (113 pounds) and Carter Law (126 pounds).

Looking to build momentum, the Eagles will host the Boulder City Duals on Saturday, Dec. 3, followed by a tri-meet at Moapa Valley against the rival Pirates and Del Sol on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and another against Cheyenne and Durango at home on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Flag football

Boulder City High School’s girls flag football team opened its season with a 24-2 victory, traveling on the road against Southeast Career Tech Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Clicking on offense, senior quarterback Salah Coplin connected with sophomore Baylee Cook for a pair of touchdown passes.

Versatile for the Lady Eagles offense, Coplin also rushed for a touchdown. Senior Ava Payne rushed for a score as well.

On defense, senior Breann Burgess intercepted a pair of passes, while Payne led the team with nine tackles.

Looking to build momentum during the preseason, the Lady Eagles will travel to Silverado today, Dec. 1, followed by a home game with Del Sol on Monday, Dec. 5, and road game at Basic on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Bowling

Hosting Valley at Boulder Bowl in their season opener, both Boulder City High School bowling programs picked up victories on Monday, Nov. 28.

Cruising to a 1,359-820 victory, the boys were led by junior Mattisse Arlequin, who bowled a 397, and freshman Bennett Forney, who bowled a 377. Sophomores Jacob Grace-Madrigal (304) and Gavin Grace-Hadad (281) rounded out the boys effort.

In a 1,180-438 victory, sophomore Maddy Salas bowled a 353, and senior Karsen Jolley bowled a 310 for the girls. Sophomore Zoey Dieter bowled a 277, and junior Leiah Monson bowled a 240.

Boulder City will host Sunrise Mountain on Friday, Dec. 2, at Boulder Bowl, followed by Mojave on Monday, Dec. 5.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.