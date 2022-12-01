55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Wins highlight start of winter sports

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 30, 2022 - 5:13 pm
 
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Hunter Moore, a senior at Boulder City High School, pin ...
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Hunter Moore, a senior at Boulder City High School, pinned his opponent from Desert Oasis High School on the ground during the Eagles’ victory Tuesday, Nov. 29.
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) In the team’s season opener, Maddy Salas, a sophomore ...
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) In the team’s season opener, Maddy Salas, a sophomore from Boulder City High School, prepares to throw her bowling ball down the lane at Boulder Bowl on Monday, Nov. 28.

Hosting Desert Oasis in its season opener, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team rolled to a 66-18 victory Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Seniors Dylan Spencer (285 pounds), Tyson Irby-Brownson (215 pounds), Hunter Moore (175 pounds) and Auryn McNally (165 pounds) started their final seasons with the Eagles off strong with pin falls, along with juniors Charlie Stewart (157 pounds) and Will Bradshaw (138 pounds).

Loaded with a lot of youth this season, sophomore Logan Goode (132 pounds) and Sammy Bonar (190 pounds) each won by pin fall, followed by freshman Eric Garza (106 pounds), John Cracolici (113 pounds) and Carter Law (126 pounds).

Looking to build momentum, the Eagles will host the Boulder City Duals on Saturday, Dec. 3, followed by a tri-meet at Moapa Valley against the rival Pirates and Del Sol on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and another against Cheyenne and Durango at home on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Flag football

Boulder City High School’s girls flag football team opened its season with a 24-2 victory, traveling on the road against Southeast Career Tech Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Clicking on offense, senior quarterback Salah Coplin connected with sophomore Baylee Cook for a pair of touchdown passes.

Versatile for the Lady Eagles offense, Coplin also rushed for a touchdown. Senior Ava Payne rushed for a score as well.

On defense, senior Breann Burgess intercepted a pair of passes, while Payne led the team with nine tackles.

Looking to build momentum during the preseason, the Lady Eagles will travel to Silverado today, Dec. 1, followed by a home game with Del Sol on Monday, Dec. 5, and road game at Basic on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Bowling

Hosting Valley at Boulder Bowl in their season opener, both Boulder City High School bowling programs picked up victories on Monday, Nov. 28.

Cruising to a 1,359-820 victory, the boys were led by junior Mattisse Arlequin, who bowled a 397, and freshman Bennett Forney, who bowled a 377. Sophomores Jacob Grace-Madrigal (304) and Gavin Grace-Hadad (281) rounded out the boys effort.

In a 1,180-438 victory, sophomore Maddy Salas bowled a 353, and senior Karsen Jolley bowled a 310 for the girls. Sophomore Zoey Dieter bowled a 277, and junior Leiah Monson bowled a 240.

Boulder City will host Sunrise Mountain on Friday, Dec. 2, at Boulder Bowl, followed by Mojave on Monday, Dec. 5.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Bruce Woodbury blocks h ...
Cagers start winter season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Opening their respective seasons with different outcomes, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team picked up a win over 4A Del Sol on Nov. 28, while the girls fell to 5A Green Valley.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Natasha Oeland, a junior at Boulder City High School, seen in ...
Oeland earns player of year honor
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Natasha Oeland, a junior at Boulder City High School, was named 3A Mountain League player of the year after helping the varsity soccer team reach the postseason.

Registration begins for youth sports
By Boulder City Review

Registration is now being accepted from those interested in participating in Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s 2023 youth basketball or floor hockey leagues.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Senior Julianna Luebke, center, was recognized as regional and ...
Luebke gets MVP honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Honored by her peers for the second consecutive season, Boulder City High School senior girls volleyball star Julianna Luebke was named most valuable player for both the 3A Southern Region and 3A Mountain League.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Hunter Moore, from left, Dylan Spencer and Brayden Cook, seen ...
Eagles gridiron players honored
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After helping their team make its way back to the postseason, multiple Boulder City High School football players were rewarded for their efforts.

(Photo courtesy Alexis Lagan) Alexis “Lexi” Lagan, Boulder City’s first fe ...
Lagan medals at Peru competition
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Olympic shooter Alexis “Lexi” Lagan of Boulder City competed at XIII CAT Championship in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 4-13, taking home a few medals with her.

(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Members of Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball te ...
Girls win state volleyball title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Claiming its fourth 3A state championship since 2017, Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team defeated rival Moapa Valley 3-1 on Saturday, Nov. 12.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Junior Megan Uszynski jumps up to spike the ball as the ...
Girls win regional title; head to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rolling though the 3A Southern Region tournament, Boulder City High School’s varsity girls volleyball team clinched its seventh consecutive state tournament appearance.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Junior Brady Sorenson and senior Dylan Sullivan run aft ...
Last-minute interception sinks Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team fell short of its ultimate goal of winning a state championship, falling to rival Moapa Valley 8-7 on Friday, Nov. 4, in the 3A postseason.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Brayden Jones passed mu ...
Roundup: Girls soccer team falls to Virgin Valley
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Closing out its season with a loss, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell to rival Virgin Valley 2-1 on Nov. 2 in the 3A postseason.