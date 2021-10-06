65°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Volleyball team nets two wins

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 6, 2021 - 4:11 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Ashlyn Hess added nine kills in the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Ashlyn Hess added nine kills in the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 defeat of Coral Academy on Sept. 30.

Getting back in the win column, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team won a pair of matches to advance to 16-10 on the season.

Playing a pair of 3A league matches, the Lady Eagles defeated Coral Academy and Pahrump Valley 3-0.

Routing Coral Academy 25-16, 25-19, 25-22 on Sept. 30, junior Julianna Luebke led the way with 18 kills offensively and four blocks. Senior Ashlyn Hess added nine kills, freshman Sydnee Freeman added seven kills, and senior Zoey Robinson made 29 digs defensively.

Senior Alyssa Bryant dished out 40 assists with five digs, while sophomore Jordyn Woodard made seven digs.

Routing Pahrump Valley 25-15, 25-5, 25-17 on Monday, Oct. 4, Luebke had nine kills and eight digs. Freeman had eight kills and five serving aces.

Hess and sophomore Addison Doane each added seven kills, while Robinson added 16 digs and five aces. Bryant dished out 31 assists with eight digs.

The Lady Eagles will host Desert Pines on Friday, Oct. 8, before traveling to Pinecrest Academy Cadence on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Football

Falling to 3-3 on the season, Boulder City High School’s football team lost a heartbreaker to Eldorado 15-14 on Friday, Oct. 1.

After scoring a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, the Eagles weren’t able to get on the board, surrendering touchdowns to the Sun Devils in the second and third quarters.

Scoring in the first quarter on a 2-yard rush, junior Hunter Moore led the ground game with 81 yards on 14 carries, while busting out for a dynamic run of 33 yards.

Through the air, sophomore quarterback Jacob Bryant finished 8 of 16 for 108 passing yards, connecting with sophomore Brady Sorenson for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Sorenson finished with two catches for 46 yards.

Junior Torryn Pickard finished with one catch for 49 yards.

On defense, senior Zachary Martin grabbed an interception, and junior Kanon Welbourne recovered a fumble. Senior Martin Thompson and Issac Tuenge each made six tackles.

The Eagles will face SLAM Academy this Friday, Oct. 8.

Cross-country

Traveling to Liberty High School on Saturday, Oct. 2, for the Patriot Invitational, senior girls cross-country runner Mary Henderson finished first in a field of 33 for the Lady Eagles.

Competing with higher classified opponents Basic, Chaparral, Del Sol, Faith Lutheran and Liberty, Henderson finished the race with a time of 19:21.4.

Also doing well at the Patriot Invitational was freshman Ellie Palmer, who finished 12th.

For the boys, senior Keifer Reinhart finished ninth out of 47 runners at Liberty. Freshman Brandon Pickett finished 14th.

Following up with a weekday event Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Mission Hills Park, Henderson finished first out of 74 runners, competing against Basic, Green Valley and Liberty, among other 3A programs.

For the girls, Palmer finished 25th and freshman Madalyn Salas finished 29th.

For the boys, junior Brayden Jones finished 12th out of 104 runners and Reinhart finished 22nd.

Hosting an event Saturday, Oct. 9, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, the Eagles will compete in the Lake Mead preregionals event to size themselves up against the competition, followed by a weekday race Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Desert Breeze Park for the Bud O’Dea Frosh-Soph Championships.

Girls golf

Playing at Legacy Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 5, junior Camryn Schaper finished fourth individually with a score of 90 on the par-72 course.

Competing with 17 golfers from Coral Academy, Eldorado, Moapa Valley and The Meadows, senior Ellie Speaker finished sixth with a score of 103. Junior Rylie Landerman finished seventh with a score of 110.

Competing against Coral Academy (536), which was the only other team with four available golfers for team points, the Eagles won the event with an overall score of 423.

The Lady Eagles will host the Prepping for the 3A southern regional tournament on Monday, Oct. 11, at Boulder City municipal and Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Boulder Creek.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Paeton Carver, a senior at Boulder City High School, defends t ...
Lady Eagles shut out
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team experienced its first taste of adversity, falling to Pahrump Valley 5-0 on Monday, Oct. 4, its first loss of the season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Seniors Ben Schafler, left, and Nathan Pickett get in some pra ...
Victories prime teams for playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting Canyon Springs for their senior night, both Boulder City High School tennis programs rolled to victories as the postseason looms.

(Deborah Wall) The Alonzo H. Russell Home was built around 1862 and has been lovingly cared for ...
Pioneer spirit lingers in Grafton, Utah
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Although Grafton, Utah, is just a few miles off the main road to Zion National Park, it seems worlds removed from the park’s bustle. It’s quite possible you’ll be the only visitor as you stroll among Grafton’s historic buildings, mature deciduous trees and open meadows with views of Zion.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Hunter Moore rushed for 14 ...
Offense sets the tone for 27-22 victory over Pahrump
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ending a two-game skid, Boulder City High School’s football team got back in the win column Friday, Sept. 24, with a 27-22 victory over Pahrump Valley.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Bree Leavitt, a junior at Boulder City High School, sco ...
Lady Eagles soccer team on hot streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Flying high coming into October, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team sits at 5-0-1 on the season, outscoring its last two opponents 17-1 and head coach Arnold Oeland said he really likes the makeup on this year’s squad.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Lilly Mikkelson hits the ba ...
Roundup: Tennis teams cruise to victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finally finding a quality opponent to play, both Boulder City High School tennis programs got in near full matches for the first time in weeks.

(Deborah Wall) Ring bolts were placed in this narrow slot canyon by the Bureau of Land Manageme ...
Trip to Banshee Canyon short but adventurous
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

The Rings Trail to Banshee Canyon is a short but adventurous outing in California’s Mojave National Preserve. It offers the unique challenge of navigating a narrow slot canyon using ring bolts to aid you, on both the descent and the return.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Torryn Pinkard carries th ...
Eagles at crossroad
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team sits at a crossroad entering the week at 2-2 on the season after losing a nail-biter to rival Virgin Valley 34-28 on Friday, Sept. 17.

(Getty Images)
Girls take second in home tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School girls volleyball team finished second overall with a 6-3 record in the eight-team pool at the Boulder City Invitational it hosted this past weekend.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Sean Pendleton added a goal fo ...
Roundup: Boys soccer team splits pair of games
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting its last pair of games, Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team stands at 4-2 on the season after defeating Mater East on Friday, Sept. 17, and falling to Cheyenne on Tuesday, Sept. 21.