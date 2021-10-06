Roundup: Volleyball team nets two wins

Getting back in the win column, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team won a pair of matches to advance to 16-10 on the season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Ashlyn Hess added nine kills in the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 defeat of Coral Academy on Sept. 30.

Playing a pair of 3A league matches, the Lady Eagles defeated Coral Academy and Pahrump Valley 3-0.

Routing Coral Academy 25-16, 25-19, 25-22 on Sept. 30, junior Julianna Luebke led the way with 18 kills offensively and four blocks. Senior Ashlyn Hess added nine kills, freshman Sydnee Freeman added seven kills, and senior Zoey Robinson made 29 digs defensively.

Senior Alyssa Bryant dished out 40 assists with five digs, while sophomore Jordyn Woodard made seven digs.

Routing Pahrump Valley 25-15, 25-5, 25-17 on Monday, Oct. 4, Luebke had nine kills and eight digs. Freeman had eight kills and five serving aces.

Hess and sophomore Addison Doane each added seven kills, while Robinson added 16 digs and five aces. Bryant dished out 31 assists with eight digs.

The Lady Eagles will host Desert Pines on Friday, Oct. 8, before traveling to Pinecrest Academy Cadence on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Football

Falling to 3-3 on the season, Boulder City High School’s football team lost a heartbreaker to Eldorado 15-14 on Friday, Oct. 1.

After scoring a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, the Eagles weren’t able to get on the board, surrendering touchdowns to the Sun Devils in the second and third quarters.

Scoring in the first quarter on a 2-yard rush, junior Hunter Moore led the ground game with 81 yards on 14 carries, while busting out for a dynamic run of 33 yards.

Through the air, sophomore quarterback Jacob Bryant finished 8 of 16 for 108 passing yards, connecting with sophomore Brady Sorenson for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Sorenson finished with two catches for 46 yards.

Junior Torryn Pickard finished with one catch for 49 yards.

On defense, senior Zachary Martin grabbed an interception, and junior Kanon Welbourne recovered a fumble. Senior Martin Thompson and Issac Tuenge each made six tackles.

The Eagles will face SLAM Academy this Friday, Oct. 8.

Cross-country

Traveling to Liberty High School on Saturday, Oct. 2, for the Patriot Invitational, senior girls cross-country runner Mary Henderson finished first in a field of 33 for the Lady Eagles.

Competing with higher classified opponents Basic, Chaparral, Del Sol, Faith Lutheran and Liberty, Henderson finished the race with a time of 19:21.4.

Also doing well at the Patriot Invitational was freshman Ellie Palmer, who finished 12th.

For the boys, senior Keifer Reinhart finished ninth out of 47 runners at Liberty. Freshman Brandon Pickett finished 14th.

Following up with a weekday event Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Mission Hills Park, Henderson finished first out of 74 runners, competing against Basic, Green Valley and Liberty, among other 3A programs.

For the girls, Palmer finished 25th and freshman Madalyn Salas finished 29th.

For the boys, junior Brayden Jones finished 12th out of 104 runners and Reinhart finished 22nd.

Hosting an event Saturday, Oct. 9, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, the Eagles will compete in the Lake Mead preregionals event to size themselves up against the competition, followed by a weekday race Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Desert Breeze Park for the Bud O’Dea Frosh-Soph Championships.

Girls golf

Playing at Legacy Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 5, junior Camryn Schaper finished fourth individually with a score of 90 on the par-72 course.

Competing with 17 golfers from Coral Academy, Eldorado, Moapa Valley and The Meadows, senior Ellie Speaker finished sixth with a score of 103. Junior Rylie Landerman finished seventh with a score of 110.

Competing against Coral Academy (536), which was the only other team with four available golfers for team points, the Eagles won the event with an overall score of 423.

The Lady Eagles will host the Prepping for the 3A southern regional tournament on Monday, Oct. 11, at Boulder City municipal and Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Boulder Creek.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.