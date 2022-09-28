Roundup: Volleyball team continues win streak

Routing Clark 3-0 on Sept. 22, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team remains undefeated, advancing to 10-0 on the season.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Varsity volleyball players from Boulder City High School Jordyn Woodard, from left, Megan Uszynski and Kiya Marietta get ready for the ball to be served from Clark High School during the Sept. 22, 2022, game at home.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Paul Moll finished 67th out of 151 runners in the small school race at the Falcon Invitational at Foothill High School on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Victor Leavitt, a freshman at Boulder City High School, stole the ball from his opponent from Moapa Valley during their game Sept. 22. The Eagles won 5-1.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Emma Wood finished 1-0 in singles play against Liberty High School on Sept. 22, 2022.

Junior Addison Doane led the way with 11 kills in the 25-13, 25-15, 25-10 victory over the Chargers. Juniors Haley May and Megan Uszynski each added nine kills.

Senior Julianna Luebke generated five kills and five serving aces, while junior Jordyn Woodard made 11 digs defensively.

Sophomore Kira Delong dished out 36 assists, along with three digs, three aces and a block.

The Lady Eagles will host Pinecrest Academy Cadence on Monday, Oct. 3.

Cross-country

Competing at the Falcon Invitational at Foothill on Saturday, senior Brayden Jones finished 36th out of 155 runners in the large varsity race for Boulder City High School’s boys cross-country team.

In the small school race, sophomore Paul Moll finished 67th out of 151 runners. Freshman Preston VanBeveren finished 120th and junior Ethan Short finished 147th.

For the girls in the small school race, senior Elise Vanier finished 24th out of 78 runners.

Junior Tracy Trygstad finished 44th and Natalie Carranza finished 68th.

The Eagles will next compete in the CSN Invitational at Floyd Lamb Park on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team cruised past Moapa Valley on Sept. 22.

Routing the Pirates 5-1, senior Gavin Kessler and sophomore Sean Pendleton each scored a pair of goals in the winning effort.

Freshman Victor Leavitt also scored a goal for the Eagles, and junior Roman Rose dished out a pair of assists. Junior Antonio Costa also dished out an assist.

Advancing to 5-7-1 on the season, the Eagles will host Virgin Valley on Monday, Oct. 3.

Tennis

Playing up in competition on Sept. 22, Boulder City High School’s tennis team had mixed results against Liberty.

The doubles duos of seniors Ike Pappas and Tyler Lemmel and seniors Josh Miller and Jeremy Spencer finished 3-0, helping the boys pick up a 10-8 victory over the Patriots.

In singles play, freshman Bennet Forney finished 1-2.

On the losing end against the Patriots 10-8, junior Lillian Mikkelson finished 2-0 in singles play.

In doubles play, seniors Ella Morris and Callie Torgesen finished 1-1, and junior Julia Carmichael and sophomore Chayce Larson finished 1-0.

Getting back to league play, the Eagles will host Pahrump Valley on Monday, Oct. 3.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.