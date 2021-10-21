Roundup: Volleyball team adds two wins to current streak

Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team upped its winning streak to seven games after defeating SLAM Academy 3-0 on Oct. 14 and Pahrump Valley 3-0 on Monday , Oct. 18 .

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) The field of girls cross-country runners, as seen Oct. 9 at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City, is competitive. The Lady Eagles have the week off to prepare for the Oct. 29 regional meet.

Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team upped its winning streak to seven games after defeating SLAM Academy 3-0 on Oct. 14 and Pahrump Valley 3-0 on Monday, Oct. 18.

Routing SLAM Academy 25-23, 25-11, 25-17, sophomore Addison Doane led the way with 16 kills. Junior Julianna Luebke added 10 kills and 12 digs.

Senior Alyssa Bryant generated 33 assists for the Lady Eagles with five serving aces and five digs defensively, while senior Zoey Robinson added 17 digs. Senior Ashlyn Hess added seven kills.

Routing Pahrump Valley 25-19, 25-17, 25-19, Luebke had 16 kills and eight digs. Doane tallied nine kills, Bryant dished out 34 assists with nine digs and Robinson generated 14 digs. Sophomore Jordyn Woodard added nine digs.

Currently sitting with a 21-10 record, the Lady Eagles will travel to Desert Pines on Monday, Oct. 25, followed by a home game against Cadence on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Cross-country

Competing in the Southern Nevada Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Invitational at Canyon Springs High School on Saturday, Oct. 16, Boulder City senior Mary Henderson finished sixth out of 95 runners in the girls event. Freshman Ellie Palmer finished 69th.

For the boys, junior Brayden Jones finished 51st out of 108 runners, senior Keifer Reinhart finished 64th and freshman Brandon Pickett finished 78th.

Off this week for practice, the Eagles will prepare for regionals on Oct. 29 at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Girls golf

Boulder City High School’s girls golf team finished in fifth place with an overall score of 663 after competition in the 3A state golf meet at the Canyons Course at Oasis Golf Club and Palms Golf Club in Mesquite.

Finishing third overall individually, junior Camryn Schaper shot a 134 over the two-day period, only outdone by Truckee’s Ryann Flynn (113) and Douglas golfer Madison Frisby (130).

Junior Ella McKenzie finished 15th out of 37 golfers with a score of 154. Senior Ellie Speaker shot a 185 at state, and junior Rylee Landerman shot a 190.

Northern program Douglas won the team title with a score of 544, followed by runner-up Pahrump Valley (586).

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCR-sports@gmail.com.