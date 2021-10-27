Roundup: Volleyball squad continues winning ways

Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team brought its win total to 10 games after recent defeats of Desert Pines and Cadence 3-0.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Alyssa Bryant, center, a senior at Boulder City High School, made 26 assists, with five aces in the girls volleyball team’s 25-5, 25-14, 25-4 win over Desert Pines on Monday, Oct. 25.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Natasha Oeland scored a goal in the Lady Eagles’ 8-0 win against Del Sol on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Routing Desert Pines 25-5, 25-14, 25-4 on Monday, Oct. 25, junior Julianna Luebke led the way with nine kills and five serving aces. Sophomores Addison Doane and Jordyn Woodard added nine and eight kills, respectively.

Senior Alyssa Bryant dished out 26 assists, with five aces, and senior Zoey Robinson made six digs defensively.

Routing Cadence 25-8, 25-13, 25-20 on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Luebke had 10 kills and eight digs. Doane added seven kills. Robinson made 15 digs defensively, and Bryant had 28 assists and five aces.

Currently sitting with a 24-10 record, the Lady Eagles will travel to SLAM Academy tonight for their season finale.

Girls soccer

Advancing to 11-2-1 on the season, the Lady Eagles routed Durango and Del Sol during its recent slate of games.

Defeating Durango 3-1 on Friday, Oct. 22, freshman Abbey Byington scored a pair of goals, and freshman Makayla Nelson added a score.

Senior Paeton Carver dished out a pair of assists, while Elizabeth Wirthlin added an assist as well.

Defeating Del Sol 8-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Nelson and junior Bree Leavitt each recorded a three-goal hat trick. Junior Ashley Mendez and sophomore Natasha Oeland each scored a goal.

Leavitt and Oeland each dished out two assists against the Dragons, while junior Miranda Williams added two assists.

Currently on a two-game winning streak, the Lady Eagles will travel to SLAM Academy tonight for their season finale.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team fell to Somerset Academy Sky Pointe 3-0 on Oct. 21, bringing its season record to 7-7-1.

The Eagles currently sit as the third seed in the 3A Mountain League.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.