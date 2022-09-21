Roundup: Tennis teams take charge, net wins

Extending their record to 8-1, Boulder City High School’s girls tennis team picked up victories over Foothill and Adelson School recently.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Senior Jeremy Spencer waits for his opponent from Adelson School to serve the ball on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Playing with fellow Boulder City High School senior Josh Miller, the duo won their match 3-0.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Ben Porter takes the ball away from his opponent from SLAM Academy during Tuesday’s, Sept. 20, 2022, match. The Eagles lost 4-3.

Defeating Foothill 12-6 on Sept. 15, junior Lillian Mikkelson finished 2-1 in singles play, along with junior Emma Wood.

In doubles play, seniors Ella Morris and Callie Torgesen finished 2-1, along with junior Julia Carmichael and sophomore Chayce Larson.

Routing Adelson School 17-1 on Tuesday, Mikkelson finished 2-0 in singles play, along with Wood.

In doubles, senior Rose Randall and freshman Madeline Morris finished 3-0.

The boys, who advanced to 7-2 on the season, defeated Foothill 15-3 and Adelson School 15-3.

Against Adelson School, senior Ike Pappas finished 3-0, and freshman Bennet Forney finished 2-1 in singles play.

In doubles play, senior Josh Miller and Jeremy Spencer finished 3-0.

Against Foothill, Forney finished 2-1 in singles play.

The Eagles will host Liberty today, Sept. 22, followed by a road matchup against Coral Academy on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Boys soccer

Fighting strong in the tough 3A classification, Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team tied with Basic, followed by a tough loss to SLAM Academy during its most recent round of games.

Sitting with a 4-7-1 record, the Eagles tied with Basic 1-1 on Friday, Sept. 16, behind a goal from junior Roman Rose. Basic sits with a 4-2-1 record and is in first place in the 3A Desert League.

Able to score goals in bunches, the Eagles hung tough with SLAM Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 20, before a 4-3 defeat. SLAM Academy has a 7-2 record and sits atop the Mountain League.

Scoring goals against SLAM was Rose and sophomores Robert Crowl and Sean Pendleton. Junior Luke Wright dished out a pair of assists, while junior Lane Pusko added an assist as well.

Looking for momentum to swing in their favor, the Eagles will host Moapa Valley today, Sept. 22, before traveling to Equipo Academy on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Girls volleyball

Advancing to 9-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team took down rival Pahrump Valley 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Routing the Trojans 25-12, 25-8, 25-12, the Lady Eagles won their first league contest of the season.

Cruising behind a balanced offensive attack, junior Addison Doane led the way with 11 kills and seven digs. Junior Aspen Christian added six kills.

Stepping up big for the Lady Eagles was sophomore Lily Mackey, who dished out 26 assists with nine serving aces and six digs. Senior Karsen Jolley added eight digs and three serving aces.

Looking to keep their winning streak alive, the Lady Eagles will host Clark tonight, Sept. 22, followed by a road game at Desert Pines on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Cross-country

Competing in the Moapa Valley Pirate Invitational at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Saturday, sophomore Paul Moll finished 11th out of 56 runners in the 2.9 mile varsity B race.

Competing for the boys, freshman Preston VanBeveran finished 22nd, and junior Ethan Short finished 50th.

In the girls 2.9 mile race varsity B, senior Elise Vanier finished second out of 10 runners, and junior Tracy Trygstad finished fourth.

The Eagles will travel to Foothill on Saturday, Sept. 24, for the Falcon Invitational.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.