Roundup: Tennis teams cruise to victory

Finally finding a quality opponent to play, both Boulder City High School tennis programs got in near full matches for the first time in weeks.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Lilly Mikkelson hits the ball Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in the Lady Eagles’ 16-2 victory over Pahrump Valley. She won both of her matches.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Kiefer Reinhart, seen running in the Falcon Invitational at Foothill High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, finished 14th in a weekday event at Basic High School on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Battling with Pahrump Valley on Monday, Sept. 27, the boys cruised to a 13-5 victory.

In singles play, senior Ben Schafler and sophomore Ike Pappas finished 2-0. Senior Nathan Pickett finished 1-0 against the Trojans.

In doubles play, senior Kannon Rose and Kenny Rose finished 1-0, and senior Bret Pendleton and junior Tyler Lemmel finished 1-0.

Having an easier time with Pahrump Valley, the girls routed the Trojans 16-2.

In singles play for the Lady Eagles, sophomore Lillian Mikkelson finished 2-0 against the Trojans, and senior Reggi Gibbs and sophomore Emma Wood finished 1-0.

In doubles play, juniors Callie Torgesen and Rose Randall and sophomore Julia Carmichael and freshman Chayce Larson each finished 1-0 against the Trojans.

Prepping for senior night on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Eagles will host Canyon Springs.

Volleyball

Finishing its recent slate of games with a 2-1 record, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team suffered an unfortunate 3-1 loss to rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

After falling to the Pirates 17-25, 25-22, 22-25, 14-25, the Lady Eagles’ season record stands at 14-10.

Junior Julianna Luebke finished with 16 kills and nine digs against the Pirates, while freshman Sydnee Freeman added eight kills with three serving aces.

Defensively, senior Zoey Robinson made 15 digs defensively, and freshman Kira Delong added eight digs.

Senior Alyssa Bryant dished out 20 assists, and Delong added 13 assists.

The Lady Eagles defeated Somerset Academy Losee 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 27, and Virgin Valley 3-0 on Sept. 22.

In its 25-1, 25-3, 25-7 victory over Losee, sophomore Jordyn Woodard had 13 aces, and Luebke had 11 aces. Robinson made eight digs defensively.

Defeating Virgin Valley 25-22, 25-11, 25-8, Luebke finished with 11 kills and six digs against the Bulldogs, while Freeman added eight kills.

Sophomore Addison Doane added nine kills, while Robinson and Delong added 20 and 10 digs respectively.

Looking to get back in the win column, the Lady Eagles will host Coral Academy tonight, Sept. 30, and Pahrump Valley on Monday, Oct. 4, before traveling to Clark on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Cross-country

Competing in a weekday event at Basic High School on Tuesday, Sept. 28, senior Mary Henderson finished third out of 34 runners for the Boulder City High School girls cross-country team.

Junior Brayden Jones finished 10th out of 60 runners for the boys. Senior Kiefer Reinhart and freshman Brandon Pickett finished 14th and 19th, respectively.

Freshman Ellie Palmer finished 13th for the Lady Eagles.

Competing in the Falcon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 25, Henderson finished ninth for the girls out of 104 runners, and Palmer finished 46th.

Boulder City will travel to Liberty on Saturday, Oct. 2, for the Patriot Invitational, followed by a weekday event at Green Valley on Tuesday, Oct, 5.

Golf

Finally getting the better of The Meadows, Boulder City High School’s girls golf team won its first league match Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Coyote Springs.

Finishing with a team score of 265, the Lady Eagles edged past the Mustangs (317).

Junior Camryn Schaper finished third overall out of 19 golfers with a score of 91. Junior Ella McKenzie finished seventh with a score of 104.

The Eagles will travel to Legacy Golf Club next Tuesday for their next league match.

