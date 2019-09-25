Roundup: Tennis teams continue to dominate league

Boulder City High School’s tennis programs routed opponents Del Sol and Chaparral as they breeze their way through league play.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School senior Sophia Morris prepares to return the ball during a home tennis match Sept. 18 against Del Sol High School.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School senior Preston Jorgensen serves the ball during a tennis match Sept. 18 against Del Sol High School.

Defeating Del Sol 17-1 on Sept. 18, seniors Michael Erlanger and Elijah Parker finished 2-0. The senior duo of Boen Huxford and Preston Jorgensen and seniors Braden Soileau and Ty Pendleton finished 1-0 in doubles play.

Sophomores Kenny and Kannon Rose finished 1-0 in doubles play against the Dragons.

Routing Chaparral 18-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 24, senior Bretton Erlanger finished 2-0 in singles, while Pendleton and Huxford finished 2-0 in doubles.

Defeating Del Sol 16-2, seniors Sophia Morris and Rebecca Mulheron each finished 3-0 in singles play for the Lady Eagles.

Splitting their best doubles duo in half, seniors Tegan Pappas and Eugenia Kryshchuk team up for a victory, while each sharing a victory with freshman Abby Shill.

Defeating Chaparral 18-0, senior Stephanie Bowman and sophomore Emily Strong finished 3-0 in singles play, while senior Katelyn Fox finished 2-0.

In doubles play, senior Olivia Leavitt and Sophia Morris finished 3-0 and Pappas and Kryshchuk finished 1-0.

Sophomore Reggi Gibbs finished 2-0 in doubles, teaming for a match each with Fox and freshman Gianna Caravaggio.

Heading into the final stretch of league play, Boulder City will travel to rival Moapa Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Cross-country

Hosting a weekday event at Hemenway Valley Park, both Boulder City High School cross-country programs performed at their best.

Cruising to a first-place team finish, the Lady Eagles placed three runners inside the top four, highlighted by senior Audrey Selinger, who placed first with a time of 22:56. Sophomore Mary Henderson (22:57) placed second and junior Sophie Dickerman (24:22) placed fourth.

Freshman Callie Torgesen rounded out the core with a ninth-place finish out of 30 runners with a time of 26:35.

Junior Ethan Porter led the boys to a first-place finish, claiming the top spot with a time of 19:07.

Joining him in the top 10 were juniors Sean White (20:31) and Seth Woodbury (20:58) and sophomore Keifer Reinhart (21:09), who finished eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.

Senior Rome Peregrino (21:27) placed 12th.

Back in action on Saturday, the Eagles will participate in the 4A- laden Falcon Invitational at Foothill High School. They return to Foothill on Wednesday, Oct. 2, for a weekday meet.

Girls golf

Boulder City High School girls golf team dominated the field at Coyote Springs Golf Club on Sept. 19, continuing to prove it’s a class above the rest in the 3A classification.

Winning their third consecutive league match, the Lady Eagles shot a team low 417, followed by Virgin Valley (479).

Placing the top three golfers on the day, senior Makaela Perkins finished atop the pack with a score of 95 on the par 72 course. Senior Sydney Krumm finished second with a score of 102 and freshman Camryn Schaper finished third with a score of 104.

Rounding out the Lady Eagles’ core, junior Rose Mackey finished seventh with a score of 116.

Prepping for their final league match of the regular season, Boulder City will host a weekday event on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Results from the Lady Eagles’ Wednesday, Sept. 25, match at CasaBlanca will appear in next week’s issue.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer team advanced to 4-1 on the season, defeating SLAM Academy 4-3 on Sept. 18.

Achieving a hat trick on the day, junior Julian Balmer scored three goals against the Bulls, helping the Eagles overcome a 2-1 deficit.

Senior Adam Romanov also scored a goal for the Eagles.

Prepping for the heart of league play, the Eagles will host Sunrise Mountain today, Sept. 26, followed by a home match against Chaparral on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Girls volleyball

Playing against a strong group of out-of-state competitors, Boulder City High School girls volleyball team gained valuable lessons after a 3-4 slate during the Durango Fall Classic.

“I think we played really well at the Durango tournament and it was beneficial to our development as a team to play competition from all over the nation,” senior Raegan Herr said. “We were exposed to different styles of play at a faster pace than what we have become accustomed to, so it helped expose areas that our team needs to improve upon in order to be successful.”

Picking up 2-0 victories over Poly Prep Country Day (New York) and Lakewood (California) and a 2-1 victory over Skyview (Idaho), the Lady Eagles proved it’s a team capable of hanging around with any level of competition.

Playing strong even as they were defeated, the Lady Eagles suffered 2-0 losses to Assumption (Kentucky), Bonneville (Idaho), Saint Francis (California) and Village Christian (California).

“We faced extremely tough competition in the tournament and learned a lot of lessons through our experience,” Herr said. “We got the opportunity to see where we ranked against some of the top teams in the nation and it helped boost our confidence when we were able to compete with them for the duration of the match.”

Junior Kamry Bailey led the way offensively, amassing 53 kills throughout the seven-game stretch, along with 21 digs defensively.

Joining her for a dynamic trio were Herr, who generated 47 kills with 27 digs, and sophomore Kate Prior, who tallied 36 kills with seven blocked shots.

Junior Ava Wright dished out 138 assists throughout the tournament and sophomore Zoey Robinson made 47 digs on defense.

Getting back to league play, the Lady Eagles will travel to rival Moapa Valley today, Sept. 26, looking to put their tournament slate behind them and continue their current undefeated league campaign.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.