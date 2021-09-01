87°F
Sports

Roundup: Tennis teams at top of game

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 1, 2021 - 4:20 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Reggi Gibbs, seen in action Aug. 24, finished 3-0 in he ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Reggi Gibbs, seen in action Aug. 24, finished 3-0 in her match against Foothill on Aug. 26.

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, both Boulder City High School tennis programs continue to surge to start the season, defeating 4A Foothill and 3A rival Moapa Valley.

Defeating Foothill 10-8 on Aug. 26, the doubles tandems of seniors Kannon Rose and Kenny Rose and senior Bret Pendleton and junior Tyler Lemmel both finished 3-0.

In singles play, senior Nathan Pickett finished 2-1, and sophomore Ike Pappas finished 1-1.

Against Moapa Valley on Monday, Aug. 30, the boys won 14-4 behind the strong singles play of Pickett, Pappas and senior Ben Schafler, who each finished 3-0.

In doubles play, Kannon Rose and Kenny Rose finished 3-0, and Pendleton and Lemmel finished 2-1.

“I’m grateful we were able to play Foothill and Moapa before our match with The Meadows,” boys coach Rachelle Huxford said. “It’s was nice for the boys to see a challenge before our biggest match of the year. It was nice for our kids to have to work for it.”

Following suit with the boys, the Lady Eagles defeated Foothill 10-8 behind a strong effort from their trio of singles players.

At the top of their game against the Falcons, senior Reggi Gibbs and sophomores Lillian Mikkelson and Emma Wood all finished 3-0.

In a 14-4 victory over Moapa Valley, Gibbs finished 3-0, while Mikkelson and Wood finished 2-1.

In doubles play, the tandems of juniors Callie Torgesen and Rose Randall and sophomores Julia Carmichael and Chiara Steffes each finished 2-0.

“I’m incredibly happy with the way my girls are playing,” girls head coach Jami Pappas said. “In the small amount of time we have been on the court these girls have improved immensely and their confidence has started to kick in as well. We will continue to improve and our program will continue to get stronger.”

Cross-country

Running in their first race of the season, Boulder City High School’s cross-country team participated in the Red Rock Running Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Floyd Lamb Park.

Highlighting the Lady Eagles’ efforts, senior Mary Henderson finished fourth in the girls race with a time of 19:34.8, and freshman Ellie Palmer finished 20th with a time of 22:29.7.

In the boys race, junior Brayden Jones finished 27th with a time of 18:38.2, and senior Keifer Reinhart finished 36th with a time of 19:13.9.

Rounding out the boys’ efforts, Brandon Pickett finished 48th with a time of 19:58.1.

Preparing for their next preseason race, the Eagles will participate in the Larry Burgess Las Vegas Invitational on Sept. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In the Eagles’ 35-6 win over Valley on Friday, Aug. 27, ...
Eagles win in ‘test’ against Valley
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 2-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s football team churned out another impressive performance on Friday, Aug. 27, routing Valley 35-6 at home.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In the Eagles’ 6-1 win over Mater East on Aug. 26, sophomore ...
Soccer teams start season strong
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Entering the season with high expectations, both Boulder City High School soccer programs have their sights set on postseason success.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sydnee Freeman, seen in practice Tuesday, Aug. 24, a freshman ...
New volleyball team members show promise
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team got in eight games at the Las Vegas Invitational during the past weekend, finishing with a 4-4 record.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Bruce Woodbury intercepted a p ...
Eagles rout Warriors 52-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team took little time to show off their excitement, routing Western 52-0 in their home opener Friday.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Ike Pappas finished 2-0 aga ...
Tennis teams start season with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season off on a high note, both Boulder City High School tennis teams went 2-0 during this week’s slate, defeating 4A Silverado and 3A rival Virgin Valley.

(Deborah Wall) From the trailhead hikers head down the slickrock using cairns to guide the way ...
Slot canyons, rock formations highlight visit to Grand Staircase Escalante
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument, located in south central Utah, was established in 1996 and currently encompasses about 1 million acres. It boasts some of the Southwest’s most impressive scenery, accessible not only by traveling its scenic byways and backways but also by setting out on foot. Besides its waterways, arches and other fabulous rock formations it is also home to spectacular canyons, including hundreds of slot canyons.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore quarterback Jacob Br ...
Eagles return to gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School football team will be back in action Friday night when it hosts Western at 7 p.m. It will be their first game in 20 months.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Ike Pappas advances ...
Boys tennis coach has high hopes for reigning champs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 20-month layoff after capturing its third consecutive 3A state championship, the Boulder City High School boys tennis team might have a completely different roster entering this season, but its outlook remains the same.

Joe Purdy
Online Extra: Three Eagles named top in state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Three of Boulder City High School’s top athletes last season — Joe Purdy, Kannon Rose and Blake Schaper — were recognized among the state’s best in early August, being named player of the year for Nevada by USA Today.

Alexis “Lexi" Lagan, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics last month, is one of 12 members of t ...
Lagan invited to shooting competition
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Fresh off competing in the Tokyo Games, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan has been invited to compete in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation President’s Cup, which features the top 12 shooters in the world in pistol, rifle and shotgun events according to the 2021 world ranking.