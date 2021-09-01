Roundup: Tennis teams at top of game

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, both Boulder City High School tennis programs continue to surge to start the season, defeating 4A Foothill and 3A rival Moapa Valley.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Reggi Gibbs, seen in action Aug. 24, finished 3-0 in her match against Foothill on Aug. 26.

Defeating Foothill 10-8 on Aug. 26, the doubles tandems of seniors Kannon Rose and Kenny Rose and senior Bret Pendleton and junior Tyler Lemmel both finished 3-0.

In singles play, senior Nathan Pickett finished 2-1, and sophomore Ike Pappas finished 1-1.

Against Moapa Valley on Monday, Aug. 30, the boys won 14-4 behind the strong singles play of Pickett, Pappas and senior Ben Schafler, who each finished 3-0.

In doubles play, Kannon Rose and Kenny Rose finished 3-0, and Pendleton and Lemmel finished 2-1.

“I’m grateful we were able to play Foothill and Moapa before our match with The Meadows,” boys coach Rachelle Huxford said. “It’s was nice for the boys to see a challenge before our biggest match of the year. It was nice for our kids to have to work for it.”

Following suit with the boys, the Lady Eagles defeated Foothill 10-8 behind a strong effort from their trio of singles players.

At the top of their game against the Falcons, senior Reggi Gibbs and sophomores Lillian Mikkelson and Emma Wood all finished 3-0.

In a 14-4 victory over Moapa Valley, Gibbs finished 3-0, while Mikkelson and Wood finished 2-1.

In doubles play, the tandems of juniors Callie Torgesen and Rose Randall and sophomores Julia Carmichael and Chiara Steffes each finished 2-0.

“I’m incredibly happy with the way my girls are playing,” girls head coach Jami Pappas said. “In the small amount of time we have been on the court these girls have improved immensely and their confidence has started to kick in as well. We will continue to improve and our program will continue to get stronger.”

Cross-country

Running in their first race of the season, Boulder City High School’s cross-country team participated in the Red Rock Running Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Floyd Lamb Park.

Highlighting the Lady Eagles’ efforts, senior Mary Henderson finished fourth in the girls race with a time of 19:34.8, and freshman Ellie Palmer finished 20th with a time of 22:29.7.

In the boys race, junior Brayden Jones finished 27th with a time of 18:38.2, and senior Keifer Reinhart finished 36th with a time of 19:13.9.

Rounding out the boys’ efforts, Brandon Pickett finished 48th with a time of 19:58.1.

Preparing for their next preseason race, the Eagles will participate in the Larry Burgess Las Vegas Invitational on Sept. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park.

