107°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Tennis starts season with wins

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
August 31, 2022 - 3:41 pm
 
(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Senior Julianna Luebke was instrumental in the Lady Eagles ...
(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Senior Julianna Luebke was instrumental in the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 rout of Sunrise Mountain during their home game Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. She had eight kills and 12 serving aces.

Tennis

Advancing to 3-0 on the season, both Boulder City High School tennis programs defeated rival Virgin Valley on Aug. 24.

Highlighting a 16-2 rout of the Bulldogs, the doubles duos of seniors Ella Morris and Callie Torgesen and senior Rose Randall and junior Chiara Steffes finished 3-0 on the day.

The duo of junior Julia Carmichael and sophomore Chayce Larson finished 2-0, and junior Lillian Mikkelson finished 2-0 in singles play for the girls.

For the boys, in a 14-4 victory, the doubles duos of seniors Josh Miller and Jeremy Spencer and senior Tyler Lemmel and junior Ike Pappas finished 3-0.

In singles play, freshman Bennet Forney finished 3-0, and junior Cayden Angell finished 2-0.

Both teams picked up forfeit victories over Sunrise Mountain on Monday, Aug. 29.

Heading into the heart of their league schedule, the Eagles will host Cheyenne on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Girls volleyball

Starting their season in dominant fashion, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team routed 4A Basic and 3A Sunrise Mountain 3-0 on Aug. 25 and Monday, Aug. 29, respectively.

Playing against the higher-classed Wolves, the Lady Eagles soared to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-10 victory behind 16 kills from junior Addison Doane and 12 kills from senior Julianna Luebke.

Sophomore Kira DeLong dished out 33 assists, junior Megan Uszynski added 14 digs defensively and junior Jordyn Woodard added nine digs.

Routing the Miners 25-3, 25-6, 25-14, Luebke led the way with eight kills and 12 serving aces. Uszynski added six kills.

Senior Karsen Jolley added nine aces, and Delong dished out 23 assists.

Prepping for a rivalry game, the Lady Eagles will host Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Cross-country

Competing in the Red Rock Running Company Invitational at Floyd Lamb Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, Boulder City High School senior Brayden Jones finished in the top half, placing 27th out of 136 runners with a time of 17:58.4.

Sophomore Brandon Pickett finished 59th with a time of 19:32.6 for the boys.

In the girls newcomer race, junior Tracy Trygstad finished 43rd out of 114 runners with a time of 16:20.6, and senior Elise Vanier finished 50th with a time of 16:27.9.

Off this week, the Eagles will prepare for the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational on Sept. 10 on their home course at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) The varsity football team from Boulder City High School, seen ...
Eagles rout Valley High 60-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team routed Valley High School 60-0 on Friday, Aug. 26, during their season opener.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Robert Crowl of Boulder City High School’s boys varsity ...
Lady Eagles learn to jell as team during tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing against stiff competition, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team ended its first few games with a 2-3-1 record.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Jordyn Woodard prepares to ...
Girls launch season with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the year off on a high note, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team routed 5A Foothill High School 3-1 in its season opener Tuesday, Aug. 23.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School junior Lillian Mikkelson, seen during ...
Tennis teams strive to maintain dominance on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to continue their dominance in the 3A classification, both Boulder City High School tennis teams took care of their upper classes’ preseason opponents with ease.

Roundup: Girls soccer tackles tough preseason schedule
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team is off to a 1-1 start after beginning the season playing in the Las Vegas Kickoff.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Gage Hopkinson, center, lun ...
Eagles test mettle on gridiron
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team is gearing up for the 2022-23 season and took on The Meadows and Somerset Academy Losee on Saturday, Aug. 13, for a scrimmage at home. Varsity and junior varsity split the field as each team took 10-play turns on offense and defense.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School junior Addison Doane, seen in action ...
Girls volleyball team poised for repeat title run
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After reaching its fifth consecutive state tournament last season, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team is in a prime position again this season to be one of the top teams in the 3A classification.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Returning as a sophomore, Makayla Nelson, seen in the November ...
Coach: Team to put athleticism to advantage
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The girls varsity soccer team, behind an athletic group of players at Boulder City High School, is looking to get over the hump and win its first state title in school history after making two consecutive 3A state tournament appearances.

Eagles hall of fame honorees announced
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School has named those being inducted as members of its 11th annual class in the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame in October.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Kiko Nevarez, a graduate of Boulder City High School, moves t ...
Alumni get their kicks against BCHS soccer team
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School boys soccer team had its first test of the season Saturday, Aug. 6. They faced off against the school’s alumni team in a scrimmage that ended in a 4-3 penalty kick victory for the alumni.