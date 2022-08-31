Roundup: Tennis starts season with wins

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Senior Julianna Luebke was instrumental in the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 rout of Sunrise Mountain during their home game Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. She had eight kills and 12 serving aces.

Tennis

Advancing to 3-0 on the season, both Boulder City High School tennis programs defeated rival Virgin Valley on Aug. 24.

Highlighting a 16-2 rout of the Bulldogs, the doubles duos of seniors Ella Morris and Callie Torgesen and senior Rose Randall and junior Chiara Steffes finished 3-0 on the day.

The duo of junior Julia Carmichael and sophomore Chayce Larson finished 2-0, and junior Lillian Mikkelson finished 2-0 in singles play for the girls.

For the boys, in a 14-4 victory, the doubles duos of seniors Josh Miller and Jeremy Spencer and senior Tyler Lemmel and junior Ike Pappas finished 3-0.

In singles play, freshman Bennet Forney finished 3-0, and junior Cayden Angell finished 2-0.

Both teams picked up forfeit victories over Sunrise Mountain on Monday, Aug. 29.

Heading into the heart of their league schedule, the Eagles will host Cheyenne on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Girls volleyball

Starting their season in dominant fashion, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team routed 4A Basic and 3A Sunrise Mountain 3-0 on Aug. 25 and Monday, Aug. 29, respectively.

Playing against the higher-classed Wolves, the Lady Eagles soared to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-10 victory behind 16 kills from junior Addison Doane and 12 kills from senior Julianna Luebke.

Sophomore Kira DeLong dished out 33 assists, junior Megan Uszynski added 14 digs defensively and junior Jordyn Woodard added nine digs.

Routing the Miners 25-3, 25-6, 25-14, Luebke led the way with eight kills and 12 serving aces. Uszynski added six kills.

Senior Karsen Jolley added nine aces, and Delong dished out 23 assists.

Prepping for a rivalry game, the Lady Eagles will host Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Cross-country

Competing in the Red Rock Running Company Invitational at Floyd Lamb Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, Boulder City High School senior Brayden Jones finished in the top half, placing 27th out of 136 runners with a time of 17:58.4.

Sophomore Brandon Pickett finished 59th with a time of 19:32.6 for the boys.

In the girls newcomer race, junior Tracy Trygstad finished 43rd out of 114 runners with a time of 16:20.6, and senior Elise Vanier finished 50th with a time of 16:27.9.

Off this week, the Eagles will prepare for the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational on Sept. 10 on their home course at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

