Roundup: Swimmers nearly sweep meet

Opening their season on a high note, Boulder City High School boys and girls swimming teams won all but two events on April 17 at the Mesquite Recreation Center.

(Sara Carroll) Junior Martin Thompson, left, and freshman Troy Higley picked up first-place wins for Boulder City High School during their events during the season-opening swim meet in Mesquite on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Competing against host Virgin Valley, Legacy and Slam Academy, the Eagles collectively won all six relays.

Picking up first-place finishes for the boys were seniors Joe Purdy and Cyrus Peterson, junior Martin Thompson, sophomores Zack Muller, Bret Pendleton, Taylor Wakefield and Trent Wakefield and freshman Troy Higley.

Picking up victories for the girls were senior Daphne Thompson, juniors Tara Kelsey and Ainsley Rogers, sophomores Tara Higley, Josie McClaren and freshman Phoebe McClaren.

“It was a good first meet because it was in Mesquite and it was small so we did well, although it was not a fast pool,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “There were not a lot of best times, but really good results. We were missing four seniors who will be at our next meet.”

Looking to stay hot, the Eagles will face off against a trio of higher classified schools when they take on Desert Oasis, Foothill and Green Valley at Henderson Multigenerational Center on Saturday, April 24.

Track

Competing in a 4A event at Liberty High School on Saturday, April 17, both Boulder City High School track and field programs finished third in their season openers.

The girls finished with a team score of 50, edging past fourth place Laughlin (9 points). Host Liberty finished first with 153 points and Green Valley finished second with 55 points.

Dominating in distance running, senior Sophie Dickerman finished first in the 3200-meter run and second in the 1600-meter run. Junior Mary Henderson finished first in the 1600-meter run and second in the 3200-meter run.

Dickerman and Henderson were also part of the Lady Eagles’ winning 4×800 relay team with sophomore Callie Torgesen and freshman Indy Ruth.

Top points earners for the girls, senior Chloe Payne finished third in the triple jump and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles, and sophomore Ava Payne finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the 100-meter dash.

Rounding out the effort, senior Christina Dunagan placed second in the pole vault, while freshman Kalie Hendrick finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdle. Sophomores Bree Leavitt and Ashley Mendez finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the long jump.

Opening the season on a high note, senior Spencer Torgesen placed first in the pole vault and fourth in the 400-meter run for the boys, who finished with a team score of 23 points.

Host Liberty (123) edged out Green Valley (116) to win the event.

In the 3200-meter run, senior Joe Hardy finished fourth. Junior Keifer Reinhart finished seventh in the 1600-meter run and 400-meter run.

In the long jump, freshman Chase Jappe finished second, while Reinhart finished fifth. Senior Jamison Kaboli finished seventh in the discus event.

Looking to compete at a high level, the Eagles will host their first meet of the season Saturday, April 24, against 4A Basic and Rancho.

Boys golf

Opening their season April 15 at Mountain Falls Golf Club against Pahrump Valley, Boulder City High School’s boys golf team was absolutely dominant.

Completely taking over the top five, senior Blake Schaper (74) and David Heffel (84) helped the Eagles soar past the Trojans with a team score of 347.

Playing well on the day were seniors Kyle Carducci (91) and Jace Waldron (95), who finished fourth and fifth, respectively, to round out the Eagles’ efforts.

“It was great to be back on the course after more than a year from our last match,” head coach Andy Schaper said. “The boys hit the ball well, but they were a little rusty with their short games. They are working hard on 50 yards in, to lower their scores.”

Getting a chance to play on familiar territory, the Eagles will host today’s 3A league matchup at 12:30 p.m.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.