Roundup: Swimmers continue to dominate

Continuing to dominate against higher classified opponents, Boulder City High School’s swim team was at its best at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Saturday, May, 1 against Chaparral, Green Valley, Sierra Vista and Silverado.

Winning 12 of 22 events, seniors Ethan Porter (100-meter freestyle and 200-meter individual medley) and Daphne Thompson (50-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke) each won a pair of events for the Eagles, along with junior Ainsley Rogers (100-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke).

Winning an event each for the Eagles were juniors Martin Thompson (50-meter freestyle) and Tara Kelsey (100-meter butterfly).

The girls won the 200-meter medley and 200-meter freestyle relays behind the quartet of Rogers, Kelsey, Daphne Thompson and senior Katie Gray. The boys won the 200-meter medley and 200-meter freestyle relays behind Porter, Martin Thompson, senior Seth Woodbury and sophomore Zack Muller.

Off this week, the Eagles will take the pool again May 15 against Basic, Chaparral, Desert Pines and Liberty at the multigenerational center.

Softball

Advancing to 4-2 on the season, Boulder City High School’s softball team won a pair of games this week, defeating Clark and Valley.

On Monday, May 3, junior Alyssa Bryant threw a complete game, striking out seven batters while allowing four hits in the 6-3 victory over Clark. At the plate, she finished 1 for 2.

Trailing 3-1 heading into the top of the seventh inning against the Chargers, the Lady Eagles rallied off five runs behind juniors Lily Hood (2 for 3) and Samantha Bahde (2 for 4).

Defeating Valley 15-0 on Tuesday, May 4, without the late inning heroics, senior Brooke Baker finished 2 for 2 with three runs batted in and two doubles, while freshman Alexis Farrar (2 for 3) and junior Paeton Carver (1 for 2) each added three RBIs apiece.

Bahde finished 1 for 3 against the Vikings with a pair of RBIs.

On the mound for the Lady Eagles, Bryant threw a no-hitter, striking out five in the process.

The Lady Eagles travel to Desert Pines today, May 6, before hosting SLAM Academy on Monday, May 10.

Track

Traveling to Canyon Springs on Saturday, May 1, both Boulder City High School track and field programs dominated against their higher classified opponents.

Competing against host Canyon Springs, Sierra Vista and Coral Academy, the girls won with a team score of 207, while the boys placed first with a score of 134.

Sierra Vista finished second on the day, with its girls scoring 135.5 points and boys scoring 99 points.

Leading the way for the boys, senior Spencer Torgesen finished first the 400-meter dash, triple jump and pole vault. Junior Joseph Hardy finished first in the 3200-meter run and second in the 800-meter run.

Senior Jamison Kaboli finished first in the shot put, and freshman Mason Terrill finished first in the 300-meter hurdles. Junior Keifer Reinhart finished second in the 400-meter dash.

For the girls, junior Mary Henderson finished first in the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter run events, and senior Christina Dunagan finished first in the pole vault and second in the discus event.

Sophomore Annalie Porter finished first in the 300-meter hurdles, and freshman Julia Carmichael finished second in the 200-meter dash and third in the 100-meter dash.

Competing at a high level, Boulder City will host this week’s event Friday, May 7, against Beatty, Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.