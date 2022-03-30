Roundup: Softball team rebounds with 22-0 rout

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Jaiden Van Diest, seen in running to second base Friday, March 25, batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the Lady Eagles’ 4-3 loss to Virgin Valley on March 23.

Boulder City High School’s softball team routed Canyon Springs 22-0 on Tuesday, March 29, to end a two-game losing streak.

Rebounding in mighty fashion, the Lady Eagles run ruled the Pioneers in three innings behind a stellar day from senior Alyssa Bryant (2 for 3), who drove in four runs while striking out five batters in a winning effort on the mound.

Senior Samantha Bahde (2 for 2) and freshman Kylie Czubernat (1 for 1) each drove in three runs, while senior Paeton Carver (1 for 1) and sophomore Talynn Madrid (1 for 3) each drove in a pair of runs.

The Lady Eagles finished their recent slate with a 1-2 record, falling to rivals Moapa Valley 7-0 on Friday, March 25, and Virgin Valley 4-3 on March 23.

Against Virgin Valley, senior Jaiden Van Diest batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Sitting at 6-10 on the season, the Lady Eagles will travel to Pahrump Valley on Monday, April 4, and face Valley at home on Wednesday, April 6.

Swimming

Swimming at the Henderson Multigenerational pool on Saturday, March 26, both Boulder City High School swimming programs fell to Coral Academy.

Highlighting the girls’ efforts in a 547-461 defeat, senior Ainsley Rogers placed first in the 200-yard freestyle, and junior Tara Higley placed first in the 50-yard freestyle. Sophomore Phoebe McClaren placed first in the 200-yard individual medley.

In a 537-317 defeat, sophomore Troy Higley placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly for the boys. Junior Trent Wakefield placed first in the 500-yard freestyle.

Freshman Leandre Daniels placed first in the 200-yard individual medley, and freshman Brigham Jensen placed first in the 100-yard backstroke.

Track

Holding their own against stiff competition, Boulder City High School’s girls track team finished sixth at the Richard Lewis Invitational on Friday, March 25, at Moapa Valley, while the boys finished in eighth place.

Competing among 14 teams, the girls finished with a team score of 38.5, finishing as the third 3A program at the event behind host Moapa Valley (131.5) and Virgin Valley (88.5).

Highlighting the effort for the girls was freshman Makayla Nelson, who finished third in the 1600-meter run. Junior Ashley Mendez finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Juniors Ellie Speaker and Cheyenne Kirk finished sixth in the high jump and triple jump, respectively, while junior Callie Torgesen and freshman Ellie Palmer finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 1600-meter run.

Junior Acacia Williams finished seventh in the 800-meter run, and junior Ashlynn Phillips finished eighth in the 200-meter dash.

Finishing eighth out of 15 teams with 24 points, the boys were the third 3A team, behind Moapa Valley (124) and Virgin Valley (84).

Freshman Jayden Thackeray finished fourth in the 400-meter run, and junior Brayden Jones finished in ninth place.

Sophomore Mason Terrill finished ninth in the high jump and 10th in the triple jump.

In familiar territory this week, the Eagles will host a weekday event today, March 31.

