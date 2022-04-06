Roundup: Softball team edges past Pahrump

(Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Boulder City Review) Senior Alyssa Bryant helped the Lady Eagles secure the 7-4 win Monday, April 4, in the away game against Pahrump Valley.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Trevor Hoffman, center, competes in the March 31 weekday meet. The boys track team came in third place, with an overall score of 94.

Picking up a much-needed victory, Boulder City High School’s softball team edged past rival Pahrump Valley 7-4 on Monday, April 4.

Exploding for four runs in the third inning, freshman Baylee Cook finished 1 for 3 at the plate with a two-run double, while senior Paeton Carver finished 1 for 3 with a run batted in on a triple.

Driving in a run apiece, senior Lily Hood and sophomore Talynn Madrid batted 1 for 4. Senior Jaiden Van Diest batted 2 for 4.

On the mound, senior Alyssa Bryant picked up the win, striking out seven batters in her complete seven innings.

Sitting at 7-10 on the season, the Lady Eagles will host SLAM Academy on Friday, April 8.

Track

Hosting a weekday event March 31, Boulder City High School’s girls track team finished second, while the boys finished third in the five-team pack.

Finishing with a score of 140.5 points, the girls were just edged out by rival Pahrump Valley (151.5).

Leading the way for the girls was senior Mary Henderson, who finished first in the 1600-meter run and second in the 400-meter run. Junior Ashlynn Phillips finished first in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200-meter dash.

Junior Ava Payne finished first in the 200-meter dash and second in the 100-meter dash, while sophomore Julia Carmichael finished first in the triple jump and third in the 100-meter dash.

In the 800-meter run, freshman Makayla Nelson and junior Acacia Williams finished first and second, respectively. Freshman Paige Bothwell finished in first place in the pole vault.

The boys finished with a team score of 94, falling closely behind Pahrump Valley (98) and Coral Academy (96).

Sophomore Mason Terrill finished first in the triple jump and high jump, and senior Kenneth Reinhart finished first in the long jump and third in the 400-meter run.

Freshman Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter run, and sophomore Ky’relle Akalu finished third in the 100-meter dash.

The Eagles will travel to Liberty High School today for a weekday event.

Boys golf

Boulder City High School’s boys golf team finished second in its Tuesday, April 5, league match at Legacy Golf Club with an overall score of 383 points.

Falling just behind winner Pahrump Valley (355), freshman Chase Kovacevich led the way for the Eagles with a second overall finish, shooting 88 on the day.

Freshman Agustin Acosta scored a personal best 94 on the day. Jason Bardol shot a 99 and junior Kason Jensen shot a 102.

Currently sitting in second place in the division, the Eagles will resume league play on April 21 at Highland Falls.

Swimming

Swimming at Henderson Multigenerational Center on Friday, April 2, Boulder City High School’s girls and boys swimming teams each finished in second place.

The girls, who had a team score of 401.5, were edged out by Coral Academy, which scored 480.5.

Leading the pack were junior Tara Higley, who finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, and senior Ainsley Rogers, who finished first in the 200-yard individual medley.

Freshman Hannah Angell placed first in the 200-yard freestyle.

The boys finished with a score of 313, falling behind Coral Academy (581). Sophomore Troy Higley finished first in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Freshman John Dickerman finished first in the 50-yard freestyle.

Off for spring break, the teams will resume their season April 23 at Heritage Pool.

