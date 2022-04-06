78°F
Sports

Roundup: Softball team edges past Pahrump

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 6, 2022 - 4:27 pm
 
(Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Boulder City Review) Senior Alyssa Bryant helped the Lady E ...
(Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Boulder City Review) Senior Alyssa Bryant helped the Lady Eagles secure the 7-4 win Monday, April 4, in the away game against Pahrump Valley.
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Trevor Hoffman, center, competes in the March 31 weekda ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Trevor Hoffman, center, competes in the March 31 weekday meet. The boys track team came in third place, with an overall score of 94.

Picking up a much-needed victory, Boulder City High School’s softball team edged past rival Pahrump Valley 7-4 on Monday, April 4.

Exploding for four runs in the third inning, freshman Baylee Cook finished 1 for 3 at the plate with a two-run double, while senior Paeton Carver finished 1 for 3 with a run batted in on a triple.

Driving in a run apiece, senior Lily Hood and sophomore Talynn Madrid batted 1 for 4. Senior Jaiden Van Diest batted 2 for 4.

On the mound, senior Alyssa Bryant picked up the win, striking out seven batters in her complete seven innings.

Sitting at 7-10 on the season, the Lady Eagles will host SLAM Academy on Friday, April 8.

Track

Hosting a weekday event March 31, Boulder City High School’s girls track team finished second, while the boys finished third in the five-team pack.

Finishing with a score of 140.5 points, the girls were just edged out by rival Pahrump Valley (151.5).

Leading the way for the girls was senior Mary Henderson, who finished first in the 1600-meter run and second in the 400-meter run. Junior Ashlynn Phillips finished first in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200-meter dash.

Junior Ava Payne finished first in the 200-meter dash and second in the 100-meter dash, while sophomore Julia Carmichael finished first in the triple jump and third in the 100-meter dash.

In the 800-meter run, freshman Makayla Nelson and junior Acacia Williams finished first and second, respectively. Freshman Paige Bothwell finished in first place in the pole vault.

The boys finished with a team score of 94, falling closely behind Pahrump Valley (98) and Coral Academy (96).

Sophomore Mason Terrill finished first in the triple jump and high jump, and senior Kenneth Reinhart finished first in the long jump and third in the 400-meter run.

Freshman Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter run, and sophomore Ky’relle Akalu finished third in the 100-meter dash.

The Eagles will travel to Liberty High School today for a weekday event.

Boys golf

Boulder City High School’s boys golf team finished second in its Tuesday, April 5, league match at Legacy Golf Club with an overall score of 383 points.

Falling just behind winner Pahrump Valley (355), freshman Chase Kovacevich led the way for the Eagles with a second overall finish, shooting 88 on the day.

Freshman Agustin Acosta scored a personal best 94 on the day. Jason Bardol shot a 99 and junior Kason Jensen shot a 102.

Currently sitting in second place in the division, the Eagles will resume league play on April 21 at Highland Falls.

Swimming

Swimming at Henderson Multigenerational Center on Friday, April 2, Boulder City High School’s girls and boys swimming teams each finished in second place.

The girls, who had a team score of 401.5, were edged out by Coral Academy, which scored 480.5.

Leading the pack were junior Tara Higley, who finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, and senior Ainsley Rogers, who finished first in the 200-yard individual medley.

Freshman Hannah Angell placed first in the 200-yard freestyle.

The boys finished with a score of 313, falling behind Coral Academy (581). Sophomore Troy Higley finished first in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Freshman John Dickerman finished first in the 50-yard freestyle.

Off for spring break, the teams will resume their season April 23 at Heritage Pool.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Boulder City Review) Junior Kanon Welbourne threw five inni ...
Eagles score key victory over Pahrump
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team picked up a key 6-4 victory over Pahrump Valley on Friday, April 1, finishing its most recent slate of games with a 2-1 record.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Travis Hess shows his stuff ...
BCHS dominates volleyball court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to win in dominant fashion, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team routed Chaparral, Pinecrest Academy Cadence and Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon during its past three-game slate.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Derek Render slides into second base during the Eagl ...
Eagles win nail-biter against Eldorado
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team pulled off a nail-biter against Eldorado on Monday, March 28, in a 2-1 victory.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Kenny Rose, center, had 35 ass ...
Volleyball team caps week with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

With a 10-1 record, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team capped off its most recent slate of games by routing rival Moapa Valley 3-0 on Tuesday, March 29.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Jaiden Van Diest, seen in runn ...
Roundup: Softball team rebounds with 22-0 rout
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s softball team routed Canyon Springs 22-0 on Tuesday, March 29, to end a two-game losing streak.

(Deborah Wall) The Gifford homestead barn can be found along the scenic drive that starts at th ...
Orchards highlight visit to Capitol Reef
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Capitol Reef National Park in Utah boasts some of the finest rock formations and geologic wonders in the West, including the Waterpocket Fold, a wrinkle in the Earth that extends 100 miles. It is also one of the top choices for visitors to hike; its 150 miles of trails take in slot canyons, natural arches and bridges, waterfalls and petroglyphs.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Dylan Spencer drove in a run in Boulder City High Schoo ...
Eagles learn on the fly; get win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from a tough 4-0 loss to rival Moapa Valley on Friday, March 18, Boulder City High School’s baseball team knocked off rival Virgin Valley 6-2 on Tuesday, March 22.

(Deborah Wall) Giraffes are among the animals found at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Pal ...
Desert living heralded in Palm Springs
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

For outdoor lovers who are looking for a family or multigenerational weekend, Palm Springs, California, will certainly fit the bill. While there are hundreds of wonderful things to do here, three places should top any list for those traveling with people of different ages.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Travis Hess, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, seen Mar ...
Eagles rout opponents
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team routed Somerset Academy Losee and Sunrise Mountain as it rides a four-game win streak.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Baylee Cook slides into home ...
Roundup: Girls rout Sunrise Mountain
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following a 2-3 weekend in St. George, Utah, in the March Warm-Up tournament, Boulder City High School’s softball team finished the week’s slate strong with a 17-2 rout against Sunrise Mountain on Monday, March 21.