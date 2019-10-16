Roundup: Soccer teams see mixed results

Experiencing mixed results this week, Boulder City High School boys soccer team defeated rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday , Oct. 15 , after falling to rival Moapa Valley on Friday , Oct. 11 .

Experiencing mixed results this week, Boulder City High School boys soccer team defeated rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 15, after falling to rival Moapa Valley on Friday, Oct. 11.

Currently seeded in fourth place in the 3A Sunrise League, the Eagles knocked off the third-ranked Bulldogs 6-4 at home.

Senior Dayton Smith and junior Julian Balmer each generated a pair of goals. Senior Jacob Sanford and junior Adam Leavitt each scored a goal.

Seniors Noah Dent and Mason Hood and freshman Gavin Kesler all dished out an assist.

Unable to overcome the long bus ride to Overton, Nevada, the Eagles fell to fifth-ranked Moapa Valley 3-2 on the road.

Shinning individually, Sanford scored a pair of goals, one assisted by Hood.

Eclipsing last season’s win total of five, the Eagles (6-4 overall, 4-4 league) are in the hunt for their first postseason berth since 2012.

Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Eagles host SLAM Academy (1-6 in league) today, Oct. 17, before traveling to top-seeded Sunrise Mountain (7-0 in league) on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Battling for playoff positioning, the Eagles trail their rival Bulldogs (6-5-1, 4-3-1) by only half a game in the league standings.

Girls soccer

Splitting this weeks pair of games, Boulder City High School girls soccer team defeated rival Moapa Valley on Friday, Oct. 11, while falling to rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Putting on a clinic offensively, the Lady Eagles defeated the Pirates 6-2 at home behind two goals from junior Sydney Kesler. Senior Makenna Arboreen, junior Kiara Krasner and freshmen Genevieve Balmer and Ashley Mendez each contributed with a goal.

Kesler dished out two assists and junior Barbara Williams dished out an assist. Arboreen and Balmer also generated assists.

Unable to keep pace with the Bulldogs on the road, the Lady Eagles fell 2-1. Arboreen scored the lone goal for Boulder City.

Sitting atop the 3A Sunrise League standings, the Lady Eagles (11-3-1) have a 6-1-1 record in league play. Sunrise Mountain (5-1-1) and Moapa Valley (5-2-1) loom close behind.

Looking to stay in first place, the Eagles will travel to SLAM Academy today, Oct. 17, before hosting Sunrise Mountain on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Cross-country

Getting in one last event before postseason races begin, Boulder City High School’s cross-country teams displayed their underclassmen talent at the O’Dea Frosh-Soph Invitational at Desert Breeze Park on Oct. 10.

Sophomore Mary Henderson stole the show and led the way for the Lady Eagles. She continued to build upon her breakout campaign with a first-place finish (16:25) out of 88 competitors.

In the freshman race, Callie Torgesen (19:24) finished 17th out of 77 runners and Morgan Barrow (20:31) finished 30th.

In the sophomore race for the boys, Keifer Reinhart (16:07) placed 39th out of 177 runners. Travis Wood (17:15) and Wyatt Leavitt (17:44) finished 74th and 88th, respectively.

Looking to put their best foot forward this weekend, both programs will compete in the Southern Divisional Finals at Basic High School.

