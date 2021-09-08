Roundup: Soccer team falls to Cristo Rey

Dropping its only contest of the week to Cristo Rey 7-4 on Sept. 2, Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team fell to 1-1 on the season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Roman Rose moves the ball in the Eagles’ game Cristo Rey on Sept. 2. Rose scored a goal in Boulder City High School’s 7-4 loss.

Scoring a pair of goals for the Eagles was junior Gavin Kesler, while freshman Luke Wright and sophomore Roman Rose each scored a goal.

Freshman Sean Pendleton fished out two assists for the Eagles, and Wright added an assist.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles will host rival Virgin Valley today, Sept. 9, followed by a road game at Somerset Losee on Monday, Sept. 13.

Football

Boulder City High School’s football team proved to be no match for rival Moapa Valley on Friday, Sept. 3, falling 54-14 and dropping its first contest of the season.

Giving up five passing touchdowns to the Pirates, the Eagles’ defense, which hadn’t allowed a point during its first two games, didn’t fare well against Moapa Valley’s high-powered offense, which is averaging 49 points per game this season.

On offense, sophomore quarterback Jacob Bryant competed 4 of 10 passes for 81 yards and a score, connecting with junior Torryn Pinkard for a 64-yard touchdown pass.

Pinkard finished the night with three catches for 78 yards.

Running the ball well despite the loss, junior Hunter Moore rushed for 111 yards on 20 carries, breaking out for a 35-yard touchdown.

On defense, junior Dylan Sullivan made nine tackles.

Off this week to get some rest, Boulder City will resume its schedule Sept. 17 with a home game against rival Virgin Valley.

Girls golf

Boulder City High School’s girls golf team got the season underway with a pair of second-place finishes.

Playing at Siena Golf Club on Aug. 25 against The Meadows, the Lady Eagles shot a 437, falling behind Mustangs (398).

In their season opener, Camryn Schaper shot a 85 on the day, 13 above par, while Ella McKenzie and Ellie Speaker both shot 112.

Ruby Hood shot a 128 and Rylee Landerman shot a 132.

Hosting a home match Sept. 2 against The Meadows and Coral Academy, the Lady Eagles performed well, finishing with a score of 407, right behind The Meadows (401).

Schaper shot an 86 on the day and Speaker shot a 108. McKenzie (108), Landerman (111) and Hood (114) rounded out the Lady Eagles’ efforts.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.