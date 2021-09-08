98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Soccer team falls to Cristo Rey

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 8, 2021 - 3:40 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Roman Rose moves the ball in the Eagles’ game Cris ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Roman Rose moves the ball in the Eagles’ game Cristo Rey on Sept. 2. Rose scored a goal in Boulder City High School’s 7-4 loss.

Dropping its only contest of the week to Cristo Rey 7-4 on Sept. 2, Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team fell to 1-1 on the season.

Scoring a pair of goals for the Eagles was junior Gavin Kesler, while freshman Luke Wright and sophomore Roman Rose each scored a goal.

Freshman Sean Pendleton fished out two assists for the Eagles, and Wright added an assist.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles will host rival Virgin Valley today, Sept. 9, followed by a road game at Somerset Losee on Monday, Sept. 13.

Football

Boulder City High School’s football team proved to be no match for rival Moapa Valley on Friday, Sept. 3, falling 54-14 and dropping its first contest of the season.

Giving up five passing touchdowns to the Pirates, the Eagles’ defense, which hadn’t allowed a point during its first two games, didn’t fare well against Moapa Valley’s high-powered offense, which is averaging 49 points per game this season.

On offense, sophomore quarterback Jacob Bryant competed 4 of 10 passes for 81 yards and a score, connecting with junior Torryn Pinkard for a 64-yard touchdown pass.

Pinkard finished the night with three catches for 78 yards.

Running the ball well despite the loss, junior Hunter Moore rushed for 111 yards on 20 carries, breaking out for a 35-yard touchdown.

On defense, junior Dylan Sullivan made nine tackles.

Off this week to get some rest, Boulder City will resume its schedule Sept. 17 with a home game against rival Virgin Valley.

Girls golf

Boulder City High School’s girls golf team got the season underway with a pair of second-place finishes.

Playing at Siena Golf Club on Aug. 25 against The Meadows, the Lady Eagles shot a 437, falling behind Mustangs (398).

In their season opener, Camryn Schaper shot a 85 on the day, 13 above par, while Ella McKenzie and Ellie Speaker both shot 112.

Ruby Hood shot a 128 and Rylee Landerman shot a 132.

Hosting a home match Sept. 2 against The Meadows and Coral Academy, the Lady Eagles performed well, finishing with a score of 407, right behind The Meadows (401).

Schaper shot an 86 on the day and Speaker shot a 108. McKenzie (108), Landerman (111) and Hood (114) rounded out the Lady Eagles’ efforts.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Seniors Kannon, left, and Kenny Rose finished 2-1 against The ...
Lessons learned from loss on tennis court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Learning a valuable lesson early in the season, Boulder City High School’s boys tennis team suffered an uncharacteristic loss to The Meadows 12-6 on Sept. 1.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Gavin Kesler, No. 9, seen in a ...
Kesler nets national recognition
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After a stellar first week of play for Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team, junior Gavin Kesler was named Nevada player of the week by Maxpreps.com.

(Deborah Wall) Aspen groves can be found flanking Highway 143 just east of Cedar City in Utah.
Leaf-peeping opportunities plateau in Utah
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

A chill is in the air in the Southwest’s high elevations, and fall foliage season is upon us. One of the best ways for Southern Nevadans to enjoy it this month is to head up to the Markagunt Plateau, just east of Cedar City, Utah.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In the Eagles’ 35-6 win over Valley on Friday, Aug. 27, ...
Eagles win in ‘test’ against Valley
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 2-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s football team churned out another impressive performance on Friday, Aug. 27, routing Valley 35-6 at home.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In the Eagles’ 6-1 win over Mater East on Aug. 26, sophomore ...
Soccer teams start season strong
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Entering the season with high expectations, both Boulder City High School soccer programs have their sights set on postseason success.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Reggi Gibbs, seen in action Aug. 24, finished 3-0 in he ...
Roundup: Tennis teams at top of game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, both Boulder City High School tennis programs continue to surge to start the season, defeating 4A Foothill and 3A rival Moapa Valley.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sydnee Freeman, seen in practice Tuesday, Aug. 24, a freshman ...
New volleyball team members show promise
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team got in eight games at the Las Vegas Invitational during the past weekend, finishing with a 4-4 record.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Bruce Woodbury intercepted a p ...
Eagles rout Warriors 52-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team took little time to show off their excitement, routing Western 52-0 in their home opener Friday.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Ike Pappas finished 2-0 aga ...
Tennis teams start season with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season off on a high note, both Boulder City High School tennis teams went 2-0 during this week’s slate, defeating 4A Silverado and 3A rival Virgin Valley.

(Deborah Wall) From the trailhead hikers head down the slickrock using cairns to guide the way ...
Slot canyons, rock formations highlight visit to Grand Staircase Escalante
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument, located in south central Utah, was established in 1996 and currently encompasses about 1 million acres. It boasts some of the Southwest’s most impressive scenery, accessible not only by traveling its scenic byways and backways but also by setting out on foot. Besides its waterways, arches and other fabulous rock formations it is also home to spectacular canyons, including hundreds of slot canyons.