Roundup: Seniors lead grapplers to wins

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 19, 2022 - 4:05 pm
 
Updated January 20, 2022 - 11:17 am
(Alex Moore) Boulder City High School junior Hunter Moore, seen grappling against an opponent f ...
(Alex Moore) Boulder City High School junior Hunter Moore, seen grappling against an opponent from Crimson Cliffs High School in St. George, Utah, at the Days of Thunder Duals in mid-December 2021, won his recent matches against Sunrise Mount and Desert Oasis by pin fall.

Competing in a tri-dual at Sunrise Mountain on Jan. 12, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team defeated both the Miners and Desert Oasis.

Defeating Sunrise Mountain 66-6, senior Ben Schafler (132 pounds), Jake Bradshaw (138 pounds), juniorsTyson Irby-Brownson (195 pounds), Caleb Brown (220 pounds), Dylan Spencer (285 pounds), Mick Raabe (120 pounds) and Hunter Moore (160 pounds) all won by pin fall.

Winning by decision was senior Josh Fotheringham (152 pounds), who defeated his opponent 8-2.

Defeating Desert Oasis 45-33, Irby-Brownson, Spencer, Moore and Raabe all won by pin fall. Brown won in a 4-2 decision.

The Eagles will travel to Chaparral on Friday, Jan. 21, for the Chaparral Invite, followed by a home match Tuesday, Jan. 25, against Pahrump Valley.

Bowling

Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team defeated Valley 1,883-1,273 on Jan. 12 at Sam’s Town, starting the new year off strong.

Leading the way for the boys were seniors Jason Bardol and William Wallace, who both bowled 530.

Senior Zach Dieter bowled a 517.

For the girls, in a 1,235-1,033 loss, junior Karsen Jolley bowled a 311 and freshman Lyndsea Brown bowled a 310.

Back at it today, the boys and girls will host Mojave at Boulder Bowl.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

